Florentina (Blanco) Moyer, 90

June 20, 1931-March 20, 2022

Florentina (Blanco) Moyer, 90, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 20th, 2022, at her home in Anaconda. A celebration of Life will be held at the VFW on Sunday, March 27th, 2022, from 12:00pm until 8:00pm open to the public. Her private burial service will be on June 20th, 2022, at 1:00pm in Deer lodge at Hillcrest Cemetery.