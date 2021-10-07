FLOYD JAMES BEARING SR. 69

February 1, 1952-September 30, 2021

Mr. Floyd James Bearing passed away at his home in Rocker on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born Friday, February 1, 1952 to Dennis Bearing and Marjorie Shavehead in Fort Washakie, Wyoming and was raised and educated in Busby and Lame Deer.

Floyd enjoyed basketball in his younger years and served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He had several jobs over the years and worked as a maintenance engineer for several businesses.

He is survived by his daughters, Margie Ann Bearing of Lame Deer and Clover Bearing of Billings, sons, Floyd "Sonny"

Bearing Jr. of Oklahoma, Winston Bearing of Owyhee, Nevada and Sage Bearing Long Beach, California. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Audree D. Gould Bearing, son, Neil Bearing and brother Dennis Bearing.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services and burial of ashes will take place in Lame Deer. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.