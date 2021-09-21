Francis Kay Kayser, 29

May 18, 1992 - August 19, 2021

Francis Kay Kayser passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at her home from complications due to Covid-19. She was born May 18, 1992 in Robinson, Illinois to Joe and Deborah (Philippe) Earnest. Francis attended schools in several locations and graduated from Robinson High School in 2010. She then went on to earn her master's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix this year. On September 3, 2015 she married the love of her life, Erik Kayser in Polson, Montana. The couple made their way Butte in 2018. At the time of her passing she was employed at FCR in Butte. When she wasn't at work she enjoyed spending time with her husband Erik. She really loved dogs, but all together was an all around animal lover. She had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone. When the COVID-19 outbreak started she started a group to make masks to help protect everyone in Butte, that fell right into her love for crafts. Crafting was her favorite hobby and she made all sorts of neat trinkets and other items.

She is survived by her husband Erik Kayser of Butte, her mother Deborah Earnest of Robinson, Illinois, her two sisters and brother-in-law Andi Peterson of Champaign, Illinois and Amber and Chad Waldrop of Robinson, Illinois, and extended family of Aunts, nieces, nephews and several cousins. She was proceeded in death by her father Joe Earnest, Paternal grandparents Otis and Francis Earnest, maternal grandparents Tommy C. And Myrna Phillippe, an uncle Tommy D. Phillippe and an aunt Barb Cunifer.