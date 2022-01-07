Menu
Francis "Frank" Pierce
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Francis "Frank" Pierce, 80

June 8, 1941 – December 31, 2021

Francis "Frank" L. Pierce, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on December 31, 2021. As a young man, Frank proudly served in the US Air Force from May 14, 1959 thru May 13, 1965. His military service brought him to many foreign lands to include Africa and England where he learned skills in missile armament, mechanic and machine gun repair. The training he received in the Air Force led him to a lifetime career in the repair business. He started a small appliance repair shop and enjoyed repairing and tinkering with the different appliances people brought in. He was always willing to repair any of the family's appliances whenever they had problems.

He loved to dance, travel to air shows, attend stock car races, and he had a fascination with computers, radios, shortwave and electronics, and all tools, and gadgets. Every car he ever owned, was bedecked with multiple antennae and easily recognized as his.

He is survived by his four children, Scott Pierce, Heather Pierce, Dawn Smartnick (Ron) and John Pierce (Amber). Grandchildren, Beau and Gavin Pierce, Ethan and Caleb Smartnick, Rheanna, Brayden and Brody Pierce. Siblings, Joseph (Connie) Pierce, Patricia Yachechak, Michele Franich, Mary Durkin, many nieces and nephews and the extended family members of the Franich family. He will be greatly missed by his dear friend of many years, Sis Franich.

He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Pierce, mother Frances G. Woods, stepdad Charles B. Woods, sisters Donna Larson, Rosemary Mattioli, brothers in-law Charles Larson and Michael T. Franich and the mother of his children, Sharon Baker.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Copper King Inn, 4655 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT in Copper Room #1 with Military Honors to follow. Frank's family invites you to join them in fellowship at a reception immediately following the service in Copper Room #1 at the Copper King Inn.

Please visit buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Frank.

Axelson Cremation and Funeral Services has been privileged to care for Frank and his family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Copper King Inn
4655 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
So sorry for the loss of your dad kids! I knew Frank and family almost my whole life. RIP Frank. Janice Sullivan Ward
Janice Ward
Family
January 7, 2022
