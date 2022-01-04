Menu
Frank MacKenzie Stanchfield
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Beaverhead County High School

Frank MacKenzie Stanchfield, 79

September 6, 1942 - December 26, 2021

Frank MacKenzie Stanchfield, 79, of Wise River, died December 26, 2021 at St. James Healthcare with his wife Edith at his side. Frank was born on September 6, 1942 in Dillon, MT to Verne and Evelyn (MacKenzie) Stanchfield. Frank graduated from, Beaverhead County High School in 1961. Frank served in the US Army – Specialist 4th Class, 7th army, and was stationed in the Quartermaster Corps in Wiesbaden, Germany. Frank married his loving wife Edith (Rieber) Stanchfield on June 4, 1969. Frank and Edith had one son, Lance. Between Frank and Lance, a strong bond was held and many memories were shared together. Frank grew up ranching. In 1983 Frank, together with Edith, started his dream and opened Troutfitters, where one could easily say he spent the best years of his life. He guided for several years and then he and Edith turned the guide service over to their son Lance and they ran the flyshop and shuttle service. Frank enjoyed trapping and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed fishing the Big Hole and Gates of the Mountains with good friends Dave and Fred. Frank will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the fishing community and clients. Many will remember him by the nights that were spent out in the garage, with a drink in one hand and a cigar in the other, where lots of storytelling and belly-rolling laughter took place. He truly loved to entertain everyone with his great wit and as they all said Frank was truly one of a kind. Franks legacy he left on the valley will never be forgotten. Surviving in addition to his wife and son Lance (Becky) and granddaughter Kenzie, are brother Dean (Eddie Lou) Stanchfield, sister Sharon (Marvin) Reynolds, sisters-in-law Rosemary (Richard) Wenger, Regina Maki, brother-in-law John (Michele) Rieber and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law John Maki. We will be having a celebration of life at Troutfitters, in Frank's beloved garage, that will take place in April. A notification will come when a final date is set. Memorials may be made in Frank's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jan. 4, 2022.
My heartfelt condolences to Edith, Lance, Becky & Kenzie. Frank was a special man and always made me feel welcome. The few days each year we spent fishing and laughing with Frank were some of the best days of the year! I will always remember the fun times in the shop or garage. God bless Frank.
Chris Curran
Friend
January 7, 2022
Forever a part of our heats and soul. A legend that will live on . Lots of knowledge,kindness, and laughter flowed through those chats in the garage. Love ya, Frank
Bob & Holly
Friend
January 7, 2022
Frank was truly a legend in the Big Hole Valley. He certainly had a positive influence on my life growing up in Wise River. Condolences to his family
Blake Sevalstad
Friend
January 5, 2022
I was so surprised to see Frank´s name here even though I have not seen him in more than 50 years. We were at Rocky Mountain College at the same time. It is good to read about wonderful life and created with his family. My condolences to each of you. Mazie Stocker Webb
Mazie Stocker Webb
School
January 5, 2022
