Fred Gibson, 95

February 20, 1926 - August 24, 2021

Frederick Joseph Gibson was born in Butte, Montana, on 20 February 1926. He was the only child of Frederick John Gibson and Augusta (Joseph) (Staffan) Gibson. In 1943, two days after turning 17, Fred went to enlist and serve his country and joined the Marines. He served in the Hawaiian Islands and Midway between 1943 and 1945. Fred started working for the Northern Pacific Railroad in 1947 and worked there for over 40 years while living in Butte and Livingston, Montana. He married Rosemary Blossom (Wagner) Nelson married on 19 November 1947 in Butte. Fred and Blossom had four children together, plus Blossom's daughter from her first marriage, and eventually bought a home in Marysville, Washington, where they lived together for several years. Blossom passed away very unexpectedly in January 2013. Fred is survived by his children, Eileen Mahlen, Randy Gibson, Dave Gibson, Roseanne Gibson Tippett, and Kathy Smith; twelve grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.