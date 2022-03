Fredrick T "Butch" Girard, 66

November 17, 1954-March 21, 2021

Frederick T "Butch" Girard, 66 of Divide, Montana passed away on March 21, 2021. He was born in Butte, Montana on November 17, 1954 to Frederick and Martha (May) Girard. There is a graveside service planned for Thursday, June 10th at 2 PM at the Dewey Cemetery where Butch will be laid to rest with military honors. A guestbook is available online at www.brundagefuneralhome.com.