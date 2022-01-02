Fredrick "Fred" John Malesich, 78

Mary 12, 1943-December 24, 2021

Fred Malesich left this world peacefully on Christmas Eve at the age of 78.

He was born May 12, 1943 to Joe and Emma Malesich in Butte, MT. Fred was the youngest of four boys, one of whom shared the same birthday.

Fred was raised in McQueen and grew up with all the neighborhood families. He was a prankster, which got him laughs, but also into occasional trouble as he attended Franklin School. His artistic talent showed at a young age with an ability to draw anything from animals to cars to cartoons. Fred was also very mechanically inclined.

Summers were spent in Dillon on his uncles' and cousins' ranches. After graduating from Butte High he joined the Navy where he served in Hawaii as a torpedo man. Fred returned to Butte working a variety of jobs including delivering bottled pop, selling insurance, bucking freight at Garrett Freight Line, working for BSB County, the Safeway Warehouse, for Suttey Auto and for lifelong friends at Pioneer Weed Control and Baker Auto.

His free time was spent painting pictures, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and taking his buggy to mountain lakes.

Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Emma; father, Joe; brothers, Bill (Lavinia), and Joseph; sister-in-law, Carol Malesich; along with endless pets that he dearly loved.

Fred is survived by his wife, Michelle; their son, Tony Mazzola; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jake Mazzola; his sons, Jim (Janet) Malesich, and Brent (Stuart) Malesich; brother, Tom Malesich; grandchildren, Trevor Shearer, Noelle Malesich, Josh (Alysha) Keltz; and great grandchildren, Ellie and Brody Shields, and Kaci Keltz.

Thank you to the health care staff at St. James Health Care, Pioneer Rehabilitation, and Barrett Hospital.

A celebration of Fred's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7th at the McQueen Club in Butte.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Fred. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services is privileged to care for Fred and his family.