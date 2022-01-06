FAULKNER - Celebration of life for Gary Michael Faulkner will be January 8th 2022 at St. Patrick's Church, 11am with family visitation at 10 am. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Copper King Ballroom.
Published by The Montana Standard on Jan. 6, 2022.
Dear Faulkner Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. I remember Gary as a funny, happy person. Our hearts go out to all of you as you go through this difficult time. May the good Lord bring you comfort and peace.
Love,
Toni (Mooney) and Marty Doornbos
January 29, 2022
Julie sorry to hear bout Michael's passing praying you & your daughters will find peace. Love always Susan Hankinson
Susan Hankinson
January 8, 2022
Sorry for the loss of your father
Elaine Fischer
January 7, 2022
to Karen and family. I am sorry for the loss of Mike but savor your memories they can last a life time. Love..