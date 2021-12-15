Gary Frank Malyevac (Jake), 81

November 21, 1940 – December 12, 2021

Gary Frank Malyevac (Jake) passed away suddenly in his home, which was his final wish, on December 12, 2021.

Gary was born in Butte, MT, to Frank and Mabel Malyevac. Gary struggled with health issues the past few years, which prevented him in doing what he loved most, working with his hands. His greatest skills were working both with wood and leather. Prior to retirement, Gary worked for the Butte School District as an Industrial Arts Teacher (27 years). For all of the kids that passed through his class, many still have their toolboxes to this day. Those closest to Gary were fortunate to receive a gift of something he made with his hands, his ability to craft furniture, leather work, and art pieces are something that will be treasured by all that have special memories of Gary. Gary was known for his ability to make something out of nothing, including the home in which he passed. Gary challenged himself to construct a beautiful home through harvesting the timber on his own property all the way through to finished cabinets and furniture.

Gary's other enjoyment was the outdoors, i.e. hunting, fishing, and trapping. Many of the fond memories talked about around the dinner table were of outdoor expeditions. Early in his life he spent a considerable amount of time hunting and fishing with his best friend, Martin White. The stories were too numerous to mention, but rest-assured this transcended to his boys. Gary spent much of his time in the fall and winter, hunting and trapping with his boys.

Gary's love-of-his-life was his wife, Beverly. Gary and Beverly were married 57 years and raised two boys, Dale & Wade. Both boys received many gifts passed down to them but most importantly, hard work, honesty, and loyalty were just a few of his greatest.

Gary was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Mabel Malyevac, and in-laws, Joe and Edna Seccomb.

Gary is survived by his wife, Beverly Malyevac, sons, Dale & Wade Malyevac, and granddaughters, Abigail and Ashley Malyevac; brother & sister in-law, Leroy and Sandy Seccomb, along with nephews & nieces, Lee and Scott Seccomb, and Laurie (Gary) White.

Cremation has taken place. No services will be held per Gary's request. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.