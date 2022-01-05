To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I offer the condolences to her family. I knew Gay from working at Montana Power. I knew and loved Gay. She always had a smile. I knew Edie, Joe, Angie and Amy from Virginia´s Dance School and from Joe Moses store. God bless the family!
Leaona A Dorcheus
Work
January 21, 2022
Fritz. Our sincere sympathy to you and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Wade and Nancy
Wade and Nancy Dahood
Friend
January 15, 2022
Fritz, My thoughts and prayer are with you and your family.
Kathy Kraut
January 12, 2022
Cindy and Family, So Sorry for your loss! My thoughts are with you! So many childhood memories! Hugs and Prayers!!
Diane Evankovich
January 11, 2022
Fritz,
My condolences to you and your family. Sorry to learn of your loss. You are in my prayers. May she rest in peace.
Pat Prendergast
January 10, 2022
Cindy and family, we are very sorry to hear of Gay´s passing. So many childhood memories with your mom! Sending good thoughts and prayers to your family!
Jim and Kim Salmonsen
January 8, 2022
Cindy & Scott,
Our Sympathy to you during this time in the loss of your beautiful mother. Thinking of you. Ralene & Charlie
Ralene Canty
January 7, 2022
Cindy & family, I have such fond memories of travelling all over the state and region following the softball team with our families. I will miss Gay's smile and laugh. She was always the life of the party! Prayers going out to you, your family and Fritz.
Debbie Kougioulis Alt
Friend
January 7, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nadine malkovich
January 7, 2022
So very sorry for the loss of your Wife & Mom. Knew her from the power company, she was always so pleasant to work with. Treasure the beautiful memories of her always. RIP Gay
Carolyn Fogerty
Work
January 7, 2022
Cindy and Scott, your Mom holds a special place in my heart and is full of camping and softball memories. I will remember her laugh and smile forever. Hugging your broken hearts...Cyndy
Cyndy and Toby Richards
Friend
January 6, 2022
I was one of her many BEST friends. We had so many fun times together. Will miss her .
Raynita Meier
Friend
January 6, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Gay passing away. My first memories of Gay were at Lincoln grade school. Then
we went on through school together. She was always a great person. Prayers for her family
Brenda Harmon Schutz
School
January 6, 2022
We have wonderful memories camping and floating the Madison with Gay. Hank worked with Gay for many years at the MPC. Our deepest sympathy to all if her family
Judy and Hank VanGekder
January 6, 2022
Fritzy & family,
We are so sorry for the loss of your wife. Our deepest sympathy goes out to you.
Sincerely
Joe & Tammy Schelin
Tammy & Joe Schelin
Friend
January 6, 2022
I am so sorry for the loss of such a wonderful lady. I will miss her smile. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
God Bless!
Ann M Ueland
Friend
January 6, 2022
I didn´t recognize the name but immediately recognized her bright smile and happy face. Gay lit up a room when she came in. I only remember her smiling. She was a pleasure to know at The Power. Special sympathies to Edie, Joe, Angie and her family and to Amy as well as Gay´s own extended family. We were all lucky to have known such a fun positive person.
Jeri Oneil
January 6, 2022
Cindy I´m so sorry for your loss. I just loved your Mom. Your family is in my thought and prayers
Terri Kougioulis
January 6, 2022
Dear Fritz, Cindy and Scott and children, We are so sorry for your loss May all your memories bring you peace and comfort. We send all of our prayers and thoughts to you and hopefully bring all of you some comfort. Love to all, Cherie and Dick Garlish
Cherie Garlish
Family
January 6, 2022
Cindy and Family - I am so sorry for your loss, Gay was so special to my childhood - I can't count the days spent with your family - sleepovers, skiing, softball, volleyball - she was always there with a smile. Sending lots of hugs your way.
Maureen Pavlovich
Friend
January 6, 2022
We are so sorry about your loss
Gay was a beautiful lady and I will always remember how nice and she had a beautiful smile God bless
RIP Amen
Pat and Patsy Callahan
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sorry for your loss. I remember going to your home with Edie when I was in grade school. What fun you both were and good memories.
Sandee Hodge Christensen
January 6, 2022
Hi Fritz,
Our condolences at your loss of Gay. When we were neighbors , Gay was always a warm and friendly neighbor and positive person.
Take care my friend
Mike Lawson
Michael Lawson
January 6, 2022
I am so very sorry to hear of Gay´s passing. We were school mates and friends. Although we lost touch through the years I have always remembered her as a good friend. She will be missed by many.
Cathy McDonald Olson
January 6, 2022
Deepest Sympathy. Blessings to you and your family. During this time know that you are in our prayers.
Diana (Lingley) Johnson
School
January 6, 2022
I'm so sorry to here the passing of Gay. I enjoyed when she came to the hospital and we had our little visits. She was a very kind woman. Thinking of her family and friends during this difficult time. Sincerely, Elena (CHA Lab)
Elena Nelson
Work
January 6, 2022
Sandi Jaksha
Friend
January 5, 2022
She will be missed by many but many were blessed to have her as a friend. Thanks for keeping the Class of 1964 in line all the time and being our friend.
Jan Garner
Classmate
January 5, 2022
We grew up together and our ties will not be broken. I will miss you cousin.
Mel and Sandra Wattula
Family
January 5, 2022
Was raised with the wattulas’ on the east side and grant school. She graduated with my brother David hihnala I was one year ahead of them. Prayers to all
Sharon Hihnala-Gilbert
January 5, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss Fritz, Cindy, Scott and family, She was a wonderful woman. Sending my thoughts and prayers with you all.
Pam Pennell
Friend
January 5, 2022
One of Butte's Finest women!! A wonderful friend, with many wonderful memories of our working carees! Our prayers to the entire family. Vonnie & Mickey Bolton
vonnie bolton
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our deepest condolences to the family of Gay. In our hearts forever.