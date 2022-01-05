I didn´t recognize the name but immediately recognized her bright smile and happy face. Gay lit up a room when she came in. I only remember her smiling. She was a pleasure to know at The Power. Special sympathies to Edie, Joe, Angie and her family and to Amy as well as Gay´s own extended family. We were all lucky to have known such a fun positive person.

Jeri Oneil January 6, 2022