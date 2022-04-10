Gayla Darlene Sanders, 68

July 13, 1953 – April 1, 2022

Gayla Sanders, 68 of Butte passed away peacefully April 1st, following a short battle with cancer and ultimately, a broken heart following the passing of her husband and soul mate Ken three weeks prior. Gayla was born July 13th, 1953, in Amarillo, TX to Jessie "Carl" and June Freeman. Even though Gayla was a Butte girl, she was proud to be born in Texas and quick to cheer on her Dallas Cowboys and all things Texas. Gayla spent her formal years working as a Cosmetologist and managing the Briar Patch in Butte. As the oldest daughter of five, Gayla was the matriarch of her siblings and could be relied upon at all times. She was an incredible mother to her sons and an even more remarkable grandmother to her grandsons Reece and Ryen, making them morning coffee and teaching the art of creating a perfect Butte pasty. Gayla is preceded in death by her husband Ken of 43 years, mother June and father Carl, and brothers-in-law Chick Sanders and Skeet Heinz. Gayla is survived by her sons, Rick and Scott (Chanelle) Sanders, grandsons Reece and Ryen Sanders, brothers Carl, Jim, and Ed, sisters, Fiina and Lorrie, and numerous nieces and nephews. Good Night, God Bless You, We love you. Per Gayla's request, no services will be held. Donations may be made to the donor's choice.

