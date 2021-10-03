Geno Campbell, 66

February 18, 1955 – September 20, 2021

Thomas Eugene Campbell, born in Butte, February 18, 1955 to Frances Marie and Merrill Clayton Campbell.

Geno passed away September 20, 2021, with his son at his side after a hard battle of alcoholism, he was 66 years old.

Early in his life Geno was enamored with cars, starting with life-like model cars exquisitely done. Until he got his hands on the real thing, he dug custom and classic cars and put his touch one every one he owned, trading for just about anything was just his way - cars, guitars, anything.

Music was a great love and comfort to him. He wrote a lot of his own songs on the guitar and had a natural talent to pick up any musical instrument, catch a grip and make beautiful sounds from it.

Motorcycles were of great importance to Geno. He could make just about anything run. His dreams always included a HARLEY and for years they alluded him. He always said that the first one is always the hardest to obtain. He's owned many over the years and I'm sure he's looking for Harley parts up there.

As a 16 year old "kid" he became a dad with his first love, Paulette. They were married and had two more daughters. Immaturity and timing would be his downfall, he carried the pain and loss of this the rest of his life.

He would meet and marry the second love of his life, Molly, and her three children, which he loved with all his heart. Alcoholism would be the downfall of this relationship. Although they stayed friends for the rest of his life.

His third and last love was Evelyn. They dated in his younger years, met back up later in life, and were best friends. When she went to be with the Lord his broken heart would not heal.

Geno is preceded in death by his mom and dad, grandson, Stevie, and numerous brothers and sisters.

Geno is survived by his sons, Steve, Rick and Patrick, daughters, Brandi, Melinda, and Samatha, grandsons, Joseph, Lorne, Tommy, Blain, Beau, Dillon, Morgan, and Evan, granddaughters, Vanessa, Hope, Dylana, Melody, Harmony, Katana, Faith, and Gracie, great-granddaughters, Sophia and Macee, brothers, Steve and Eddy, and sisters, Barbara and Janet.

