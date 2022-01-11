GEORGE WILLIAM SPOLAR JR., 67

March 7, 1954-January 7, 2022

Our beloved George William Spolar, Jr. passed away on January 7, 2022 at St Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

Born in Butte Montana on March 7, 1954 to George and Kathryn (Kay) Spolar, the youngest of 4 children.

He attended Whittier Grade School, East Jr High and graduated from Butte High School in 1972.

He married Teri Smyth in 1973 and with that unity they welcomed their only child and son, Jason in 1975, who was their pride and joy.

George was a very knowledgeable, self-taught man. He was a master of many trades and was never afraid of a new challenge.

His career path led him in numerous directions some of which were Great Falls, MT, San Mateo CA and Sunnyvale, CA where he met the love of his life, Charlotte Robb in 1986. George and Charlotte were married in Miami, Oklahoma in 1988. They moved to southwest Missouri in 1988 and eventually were drawn to Gladstone, MO, where they remained and called home until his retirement in 2020. Recently, they had made plans to travel the country and enjoy the next chapter in their life.

George was an avid outdoorsman which included hunting, fishing and camping. Over the last 10 years he became passionate about reloading and building his own personal firearms.

George's love for his kids and grandkids was to the utmost. His face would light up with a big smile of love whenever they were near. He enjoyed taking them to his country home…showing and teaching them about the wide-open spaces which had become his peaceful retreat.

George is survived by his soulmate, Charlotte. His Son, Jason (Nancy) Kippen, daughter, Kristi Robbins, Son, Andrew Wilson (Blair Lancaster), grandchildren Kyler and Kamber Kippen, DeSean and DeAngelo Harrison, Christian Ward, Jaeleigh and Andy Wilson, Elly and Chase Lancaster, Sister, Kay Warnstrom and Brother, Duane and Julie Spolar along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Kay Spolar, infant sister Shirley Anne, brother Don Spolar and brother-in-law Ralph Warnstrom. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

Rest in Peace, Little Bro! U did it your way!