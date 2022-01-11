Menu
George William Spolar Jr.
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

GEORGE WILLIAM SPOLAR JR., 67

March 7, 1954-January 7, 2022

Our beloved George William Spolar, Jr. passed away on January 7, 2022 at St Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

Born in Butte Montana on March 7, 1954 to George and Kathryn (Kay) Spolar, the youngest of 4 children.

He attended Whittier Grade School, East Jr High and graduated from Butte High School in 1972.

He married Teri Smyth in 1973 and with that unity they welcomed their only child and son, Jason in 1975, who was their pride and joy.

George was a very knowledgeable, self-taught man. He was a master of many trades and was never afraid of a new challenge.

His career path led him in numerous directions some of which were Great Falls, MT, San Mateo CA and Sunnyvale, CA where he met the love of his life, Charlotte Robb in 1986. George and Charlotte were married in Miami, Oklahoma in 1988. They moved to southwest Missouri in 1988 and eventually were drawn to Gladstone, MO, where they remained and called home until his retirement in 2020. Recently, they had made plans to travel the country and enjoy the next chapter in their life.

George was an avid outdoorsman which included hunting, fishing and camping. Over the last 10 years he became passionate about reloading and building his own personal firearms.

George's love for his kids and grandkids was to the utmost. His face would light up with a big smile of love whenever they were near. He enjoyed taking them to his country home…showing and teaching them about the wide-open spaces which had become his peaceful retreat.

George is survived by his soulmate, Charlotte. His Son, Jason (Nancy) Kippen, daughter, Kristi Robbins, Son, Andrew Wilson (Blair Lancaster), grandchildren Kyler and Kamber Kippen, DeSean and DeAngelo Harrison, Christian Ward, Jaeleigh and Andy Wilson, Elly and Chase Lancaster, Sister, Kay Warnstrom and Brother, Duane and Julie Spolar along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Kay Spolar, infant sister Shirley Anne, brother Don Spolar and brother-in-law Ralph Warnstrom. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

Rest in Peace, Little Bro! U did it your way!


Published by The Montana Standard from Jan. 11 to Jan. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Duane, Julie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Brenda Schutz
Friend
January 19, 2022
My friend and cousin I will miss you so much. We go back a long way. All threw school and graduation. I going to miss our chit chats so much. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole Spolar family. May you Rest In Peace. Charlotte Im so glad we got to meet each other by conversations only. We will always keep in touch. May God Bless The Entire Family And Friends. Cuz, Im going to miss you so much.. Soar with the angels. Until we see each other again for eternity.
Joyce Spolar
January 15, 2022
Oh my Love I miss you very much, I know you are with our Lord and I'll be with you when God calls me home, you will forever be within me. Fly high, rest in God's Loving Arms. Until we are reunited again. I Love You Forever: Your Wife
Charlotte Spolar
January 13, 2022
Kay I´m sorry for you and your family. His memory will keep him alive in your hearts. Prayers for all of you. Love Barb
Barbara Clark
Other
January 12, 2022
