Gerald JohnWilliams, 63

June 6, 1958-September 23, 2021

In the early hours of Thursday, September 23rd, 2021, Gerald John Williams, 63, passed away surrounded by his loving family at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. John was born on June 6, 1958 in Painesville, Ohio to Gerald Jay Payne Buck Williams and Shirley Ann Neuhart. He attended schools in Butte, Montana; Las Vegas, Nevada; Painesville, Ohio; Honolulu, Hawaii and graduated from Butte High school with the class of 1977. John began working at Albertsons in high school and his career brought him to Nevada and Florida, then back to Butte to be closer to his family. John spent 47 years in the grocery business and was an incredibly hard worker that brought a sense of passion and creativity to everything he did. He ended his career at Safeway in Butte, and he loved his job and the people he worked with dearly. They will never forget his infectious smile and terrible coffee.

John will be remembered for his always happy demeanor and his ability to make everyone his friend. He never sweat the small stuff and was the best person to have around if you were having a bad day. John was always telling his children that they were his legacy and was so incredibly proud of them. No matter what his kids were into, he was all in and was so sure that they would succeed. While raising his children, he loved coaching on and off the field and never had any doubt they would become super stars someday.

His traditions were something he held close to his heart, and he was always looking for ways to make special days more memorable. New Year's Eve with his kids included frosted animal cookies, black-eyed peas and sauerkraut for good luck. He had the best pumpkin carving parties and was so proud of his tradition where he burned the pumpkins at the end of the season with his family. No matter the holiday, you could count on him to make orange cinnamon rolls to share with the ones he loved the most. In recent years he rediscovered his love for camping and spent as much time as he could at his favorite campsite in Divide with Kim and their three dogs Nilly, Kaia and Kinley. He spent all year planning the big Father's Day camping trip with his family and loved bringing along surprises for his grandkids. Every moment spent with his family was treasured.

When he wasn't camping, John enjoyed cheering on his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and taking his dogs for rides, especially in his new truck. He loved his girls and was always showing off his secret call for them. Anyone that had seen him recently would know how excited he was to be growing his beautiful mullet for his son Johnny's upcoming wedding.

John will be missed by everyone he met, he was truly the best dad, grandpa and friend anyone could have and his children were blessed for the years they did have. John was preceded in death by his parents Shirley Ann Neuhart & Gerald Jay Payne Buck Williams. He is survived by his children, Breanna Dunlap (Logan), Ciara Williams, Amanda Williams (Josh), Johnny Williams (Hallie), and Ian Williams; sisters Linda Corpe, Charlotte Elich (Bob), and Leslie Williams; bonus kids Kodi Guccione (Dan), and Cameron Holm; his life partner Kim Campanella and her parents Larry and Donna Campanella. He is also survived by his grandkids he loved so much Parker and Owen Dunlap, Aubrey and Olivia Decker, and Laurel Richards.

The family would also like to share a special thank you to the University of Utah Hospital for taking a chance on our dad and allowing us to spend his last few days by his side.

Services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. A luncheon will follow. Masks are recommended but not required. Burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery following the luncheon, close friends or family are welcome to attend. Following the burial please join the family at the Butte Depot to share memories in his honor. Flowers can be sent to Gloria Dei Lutheran church or donations can be sent to 2008 Aberdeen Butte, MT 59701 any additional questions can be answered by contacting Breanna Dunlap at 406-491-4284.