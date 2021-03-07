Menu
Geraldine "Geri" Adams

Geraldine "Geri" Adams

December 1933-February 11, 2021

Geraldine "Geri" Adams passed away peacefully in Woodway, Washington on February 11th with her daughters by her side. Mother to sons Garfield John Bishop and Dwight Bishop (both predeceased) and Michael Dunne, and daughters Laura (Bishop) Odegaard (Per) and Colleen (Dunne) McManus (Shawn). Geri is also survived by her sister, Yvonne Jory of Butte, Montana, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren as well as a niece and 4 nephews. Geri will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Read about Geri's life story at www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries.


My prayers go out to your family you are a very beautiful lady ! May you rest in peace with your son's now ! GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
Frank Crosby
March 9, 2021
