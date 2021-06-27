I think of Geri and Rose often. Geri was such a kind hearted soul...she is missed!
Jennelle durkin
June 27, 2021
Because I am in Boise, I will be unable to attend the Mass. Geri and I were best buddies in high school and kept in touch throughout the years. She was a beautiful, intelligent, and caring woman. I am sorry that she was not given more years to enjoy her family and to rest from the cares of the last years of her life. She was a lovely friend.
Maribeth Connell
June 27, 2021
Geri was a classmate of mine at Central. She was a wonderful person. You have my sympathy and prayers. God bless.