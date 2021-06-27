Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine Rose Mihelich
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Duggan

MIHELICH - Funeral Mass for Mrs. Geraldine Rose Mihelich will be celebrated Monday at 11am at St. Ann's Church.



Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ann's Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I think of Geri and Rose often. Geri was such a kind hearted soul...she is missed!
Jennelle durkin
June 27, 2021
Because I am in Boise, I will be unable to attend the Mass. Geri and I were best buddies in high school and kept in touch throughout the years. She was a beautiful, intelligent, and caring woman. I am sorry that she was not given more years to enjoy her family and to rest from the cares of the last years of her life. She was a lovely friend.
Maribeth Connell
June 27, 2021
Geri was a classmate of mine at Central. She was a wonderful person. You have my sympathy and prayers. God bless.
Vera McElroy
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results