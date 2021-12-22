Geraldine Murinko, 85

November 27, 1936 - December 15, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Geraldine Murinko on December 15, 2021. Geraldine, known by Gerri or Ger to most, was born in Butte, on November 27, 1936, to Eino and Helen Hakala. Gerri was one of five siblings, Walter "Blinks", Mary "Myu", Gale, and Hazel. She was the glue that held the family together. As one can imagine, in a family with four siblings, comes many extended families with many nieces and nephews all of whom Ger loved immensely. Gerri married Jim Murinko in 1964 and the two of them raised their son Jody together. Throughout her lifetime she took on many responsibilities and adventures. Her and her sister Myu owned a thrift store called G&M for a period of time. They washed, pressed, and repaired all items that came in. She also worked for BSW group home for years where she managed and cared for many women with special needs. She was also the activities director for a nursing home. She was a natural caregiver. Gerri had many hobbies she enjoyed. Arts and crafts, crocheting, drawing, camping, garage sales and hanging out with her friends and family were some of her favorites. Gerri was a true Finlander, and proud of it. Her tough spirit and feisty personality proved just how deep those roots ran. While we mourn her passing, we celebrate the life she lived and that she is now resting peacefully with all her family. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Eino and Helen, husband, Jim, siblings Blinks, Myu, and Gale, and her dear friends, Tony and LaVonna Baumgartner. She is survived by her sister, Hazel, son, Jody(Sylvia)Hakala, Linda Hakala who was like a daughter to her, grandchildren, Aimee(Jim)Selix, James(Lauren)Hakala, grandchildren, Ethan, Ella, Lukas and Cash, many cousins, nieces and nephews and special niece and friend who cared for her until the end, Elena Nelson.