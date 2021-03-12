Gerianne (McGown) Neustadt

April 26, 1950-March 1, 2021

Geri peacefully passed away with her family by her side on March 1, 2021. Gerianne (Geri) was born April 26, 1950 to John and Mary Ellen McGowan of Butte, MT. Geri was one of five children. She was the only girl, a fact that she always brought up having to be surrounded by four annoying brothers. She grew up in the Mining City, attended St Anne's Elementary School, and graduated from Butte High School. Geri graduated from Butte Business College and attended Carrol College. She moved to Stockton, California in 1980 and worked for American Savings Bank / Washington Mutual for many years teaching software classes. When Geri retired, she remained in Stockton, CA. She met and married Morris Neustadt and their love was short lived as Morris passed away in a few short years. Her focus then was on her extended family and her kind heart made her loved by all. She would help anyone in need. Geri was known for her bright smile and boundless energy. When she walked into the room, you can guarantee that she would talk to everyone that was there. She, like her mother, also enjoyed reading for hours on end as a pastime. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Ellen, husband Morris Neustadt, nephew John Christopher McGowan. She is survived by her brother John McGowan and Sister-in Law, Ivon Foster-McGowan in Tuscaloosa, AL., brother James McGowan and Sister-in-Law, Kathy McGowan in Helena, MT., brother Joe McGowan in Georgetown Mt. and brother Bob McGowan and Sister-in Law Karen McGowan in Stockton, CA., and best friend Carol Fennern of Lodi Ca. She has many nephews and nieces located throughout the country. Donations can be made to Lady of the Rockies or Hospice of San Joaquin.