Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerianne Neustadt
ABOUT
Butte High School

Gerianne (McGown) Neustadt

April 26, 1950-March 1, 2021

Geri peacefully passed away with her family by her side on March 1, 2021. Gerianne (Geri) was born April 26, 1950 to John and Mary Ellen McGowan of Butte, MT. Geri was one of five children. She was the only girl, a fact that she always brought up having to be surrounded by four annoying brothers. She grew up in the Mining City, attended St Anne's Elementary School, and graduated from Butte High School. Geri graduated from Butte Business College and attended Carrol College. She moved to Stockton, California in 1980 and worked for American Savings Bank / Washington Mutual for many years teaching software classes. When Geri retired, she remained in Stockton, CA. She met and married Morris Neustadt and their love was short lived as Morris passed away in a few short years. Her focus then was on her extended family and her kind heart made her loved by all. She would help anyone in need. Geri was known for her bright smile and boundless energy. When she walked into the room, you can guarantee that she would talk to everyone that was there. She, like her mother, also enjoyed reading for hours on end as a pastime. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Ellen, husband Morris Neustadt, nephew John Christopher McGowan. She is survived by her brother John McGowan and Sister-in Law, Ivon Foster-McGowan in Tuscaloosa, AL., brother James McGowan and Sister-in-Law, Kathy McGowan in Helena, MT., brother Joe McGowan in Georgetown Mt. and brother Bob McGowan and Sister-in Law Karen McGowan in Stockton, CA., and best friend Carol Fennern of Lodi Ca. She has many nephews and nieces located throughout the country. Donations can be made to Lady of the Rockies or Hospice of San Joaquin.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
love, The Hastings Clan
March 14, 2021
I have very fond memories of dear cousin Gerianne. My deepest sympathy to her brothers and families.
Julie O'Gara
March 13, 2021
Gerianne, I have such good memories of all the times we played together. We had so much fun all those years ago, and many times I have thought of you and wondered where you were and how you were doing. I hope we meet again someday, and play with the carefree abandon of two little girls at St. Ann School! Rest in Peace.
Allene Trafford
March 13, 2021
Such fond memories of such a nice, sweet, red head. My prayers to all.
kate stetzner
March 13, 2021
Many prayers from our family to the McGowan family - may she Rest In Peace.
Jennifer Foster Brimm
March 13, 2021
St. Ann girl. Those are the best memories. RIP Geri Ann, she was always Geri Ann.
Dick Garlish
March 12, 2021
John & Ivon McGowan
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results