Glenda Rae McConkey

August 13, 1936-Februry 28, 2021

On the late afternoon of February 28, 2021, Glenda passed away after a brief battle with cancer; while being attended by family at her daughter's home in Butte, Montana. Glenda was 84 years old.

Glenda was born in Butte Montana on August 13, 1936. She was the last of five children born to John and Mamie Henderson.

Glenda, a graduate of Butte High School, worked at local hospitals for many years until her retirement. She married her husband, Earl McConkey, in 1956 and together they raised 2 Daughters, Debbie and Cheri.

My mom always loved to cook. Her favorite thing in life was preparing food for a family gathering, especially for holidays. She loved her grandsons and great grandchildren, and making treats for them was a great joy. She was a caring generous mother and grandmother who could always be counted on to help and lend support to her loved ones.

In her younger years, camping and fishing were her passions. She also loved tending to her flowers, she grew the most beautiful hanging petunias. For a number of years, Glenda and her daughter, Cheri, enjoyed raising, and showing Champion Old English Sheepdogs.

Glenda was preceded in death by her husband Earl McConkey, daughter Cheri McConkey, her parents, brothers and sisters, and her niece and best friend, Betty Crump. Glenda is survived by her daughter and son in law Debbie and Bill Rule, grandsons Jim Rule, Joe and Brittanny Rule, and great grandchildren: Toby, Codey, Sydney, Dylenn, Hunter, Jaxen, River, and Elise. Also numerous nieces and nephews including Sandy Kennedy, and Raymond Johnson of Washington.

Memorial services are pending. Charitable donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Senior Solutions Home Care and Hospice for seeing to her care and comfort during her last days.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Glenda.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Glenda and her family.