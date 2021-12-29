Gordon Matthew Tracy, 84

January 11, 1937-December 24, 2021

An only child, Gordon M. Tracy, was born in Anaconda to John Henry "Hoot" and Agnes (Gergurich) Tracy – he passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve in his hometown. He is survived by his lifelong friend and wife of 65 years, Loretta (Frazer), son, Michael (Joan) and grandchildren, Jessica Hanson (Jake), Dr. Lauren Daly (Michael), and Dr. Margaret Tracy. Gordon was a proud great grandfather, albeit happy to return them to their parents, of Carter, Bridger, Ashley Hanson, and Ava Daly. His greatest loss was the accidental death of his second son Ronald (20) while serving in the US Army in 1979, and the death of his youngest child Barbara Vincent (55) in 2017.

Gordon believed he was one of the final 4 survivors of his Anaconda Central High Class of 1954. Gordon began his working life as a machinist for the ACM before job opportunities and the pursuit of his military training moved his family around the country. Returning to Butte in 1968, Gordon worked in insurance sales, and security at both MT State Prison and MT Tech. Gordon joined the Army National Guard in 1955, and as a young soldier participated in quelling the 1959 State Prison riot that involved gunfire and a bazooka round to restore peace. His lifelong passion for flying moved him into the officer ranks where he flew both fixed wing airplanes like the O-1 Bird Dog and helicopters ranging from the Korea-era H-13 Sioux, through Hueys (Iroquois) and the OH-58 Kiowa. While retiring after 42 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel and a Master Aviator, his most fulfilling position was that of Commander, Troop N (Air), 163rd ACR in Helena.

In his later years Gordon enjoyed living at Georgetown Lake and Anaconda surrounded with family and friends, especially Loretta's sister Sandy and her husband Tony Puccinelli. Gordon could be counted on for "Friday Breakfasts" with friends and would often strike up conversations with old pals and gents wearing prior service caps. His penchant for talking would often tax Loretta's patience. Needless to say, he had a lot of friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Community Hospital of Anaconda. While his stay there was brief, it was also intense. Their care of Gordon and the compassion to us all was extraordinary and beyond our expectations.

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass organized privately by the family at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 401 Alder St., in Anaconda, followed by Rite of Committal with Military honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda. A reception will follow at VFW Lodge 1876, 500 E. 4th St. in Anaconda.

