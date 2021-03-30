Grace Kane, 92

January 6, 1929-March 21, 2021

Grace Kane passed away Sunday evening, March 21, 2021 at The Springs in Butte, MT. She was born January 6, 1929 in the Bronx, New York to Lawrence and Genevieve (Grace) Quinn.

Grace attended schools in New York and worked as a telephone operator before marrying George Martin Kane on November 30, 1947.

Together they made their home on the north shore of Long Island where they raised their family. A seafaring couple, Grace was a dedicated first mate to George aboard their boat the "Mad Cap". Their love of the water was shared with their children and friends on many boating weekends.

In 1992 George and Grace retired to Wilmington, North Carolina and spent their summers in Montana with family enjoying the "Big Sky Country". George passed away in 2016 and Grace moved to Butte in 2018, coming here from Golden, Colorado.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Corby Anderson of Butte, son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Linda Kane of Northport, New York. Also surviving are her grandson and his wife, Caelen and Kelsie Anderson and her great-grandson, Teague Martin Anderson all of Minnesota.Grace was a true "Bronx Girl", sassy and outspoken, with a dry sense of humor. She was an accomplished quilter, Mah Jongg player, and a great lover of dogs. She will be missed by all that knew her, but we know she is with George now, enjoying a 4 o'clock beer somewhere.

The family would like to extend their thanks to her friend and senior companion, RaeAnn Sanders, The Springs Assisted Living, and the Senior Solutions Hospice team for their loving care and support.

We are also grateful to our friends in Golden Colorado for their help while Grace was living there. Your kindness was greatly appreciated.

Cremation has taken place. Her cremated remains will be interred in Arlington Nation Cemetery with her husband at a later date.

Memorials in memory of Grace may be made to Senior Solutions Hospice, 2825 Lexington Ave, Suite B, Butte, MT 59701, or to the Animal Shelter of your choice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.