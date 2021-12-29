Menu
Gregg D. Enger
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Gregg D. Enger, 61

November 30, 1960-December 23, 2021

Gregg D Enger, age 61, of Deer Lodge, MT, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of December 23, 2021, from multiple myeloma. Gregg was born in Belmont, CA, to Don O. and Janice A. Enger on November 30, 1960. Gregg loved life, which is evident from his determination to hold on to life for as long as possible

Gregg is survived by his mother, Janice Enger of Fallbrook, CA; his wife, Cindy Clawson; daughters, Amanda Enger (Francis) of Carson City, and Elizabeth Enger (Joe) of Boise, ID; grandchildren, Weslee, Kimber, and Lynkon; sister, Teri (Dick) Southworth of Slagle, ID; and brother, Tom (Gail) Enger of Thompson Falls, MT.

Memorials are preferred to charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 2nd at The Pen Convention Center, 925 Main St., Deer Lodge, MT, with a luncheon to follow at the Elks Lodge, 230 Main, Deer Lodge, MT. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Gregg. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Gregg and his family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
The Pen Convention Center
925 Main St., Deer Lodge, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
