GREGG RICHARD NINEFELDT, 52

April 3, 2022

Following an ardent battle with colon cancer, Gregg Richard Ninefeldt, 52, of Butte passed away in the early morning hours of April 3, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family. Services will be at 11:00 Saturday, April 9 at the Butte, Montana LDS Chapel located at 1351 Mt Highland Drive.

Born to Richard Carl Ninefeldt and Pamela Ann Cary in Barstow, California, Gregg, an Eagle Scout who went on to earn a degree in Geographic Information System Technology, was the oldest of 3 children. Following graduation from Foothill High School in Bakersfield, California he relocated to Sitka, Alaska (where he served as a volunteer firefighter) and then to Anchorage, Alaska. It was in Anchorage in August of 1994 that he met his soulmate, Robyn Maree Lee Williams. The couple married June 20, 1996 and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Bountiful LDS Temple. While watching the Colorado Avalanche and San Francisco 49ers win always brought an undeniable smile to his face, it was the privilege of being a father to his and Robyn's children, Shianne Kassidy Ninefeldt and Jayden Thomas Ninefeldt, that he considered his very greatest blessing in life.

Gregg was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and serving in many callings over the years brought him a sense of joy and fulfillment. It is his faith, one he shares with his family, that assures him that our time on Earth is but a small chapter of an eternal journey, that life continues beyond our physical death and that we will be reunited with our loved ones when we leave this place.

Gregg is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Robyn, his daughter, Shianne, son Jayden as well as his parents. He is also survived by 2 sisters; Debra E. Ninefeldt Wheeler of Scapoose, OR and Robin L. Ninefeldt of Skwentna, AK as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the country.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Orleans "Bus Grandma" Ninefeldt, Virginia "Airplane Grandma" Pearson, George F. Ridley and by step-mother Debra J. Ninefeldt.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the physicians, nurses and support staff, most notably Drs Heuftle and Cole, who provided outstanding and compassionate care to Gregg as they battled this cancer together. Their skill, love and humor made some painfully difficult days just a little less dreary. With this in mind, the family would like to extend an invitation to all interested to consider making a charitable offering to the Ninefeldt Cancer Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo branch. These funds will be donated to assist those in rural communities to access early cancer screening, attend cancer related appointments and meet the many often unrecognized needs that are part of the fight to survive this disease. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.