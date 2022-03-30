Gregory Gardner, 55

June 8, 1966-March 14, 2022

Gregory Alan Gardner, the epitome of Butte Tough, lover of 80's Rock music, and avid Jeopardy viewer, passed away on Monday, March 14th, 2022 at home. Greg, a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and a friend to all, passed away after battling cancer and the side effects of treatment for 16 years. Greg aka Jughead/ Juggy, was born as the indisputable favorite child on June 8th, 1966 in Butte, Montana to Arlis and Frank Gardner. He joined his brother Mitch and sister Lisa. He spent his early childhood in Elk Park. He moved to Iran in elementary school with his family where he gained twin sisters (one of whom he wanted to return) and he was no longer the official baby of the family. Greg briefly lived in Canada and learned to play hockey before his family returned to Butte. He graduated from Butte High in 1984. Greg went on to attend Montana Tech and MSU, but the only degree he earned was in drinking beer, enjoying the good life with his friends, and surviving more than a few rough nights at the Fight Owl, Pair-a-Dice, and Brew's. From a very young age, Greg had a deep love for the outdoors. He spent his life hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, razr riding, and camping. In his early 20's, Greg was a fishing guide in Alaska and it was one of his favorite adventures. Most of his epic stories involved his friends and family in the mountains of Montana and on the shores of Lake McConaughy in Nebraska. Greg's huge heart and amazing MacGyver skills were part of his gift to everyone who knew him. There was never a campfire too large for Greg! Juggy loved the adrenaline rush of living life to the fullest. Sometimes his adventures terrified others (like his mother) but his ability to survive avalanches, tent fires in Idaho, and plenty of other close calls only emboldened his spirit. Greg looked forward to hunting season every fall. Hunting camp at the cabin with his closest friends and cribbage filled his soul. If Greg wasn't out creating an epic story for him to tell, he was entertaining friends and family with his amazing storytelling skill. Greg's favorite stage was around the campfire on the shores of the lake or in the mountains. It was always "one more story" until the break of dawn. Greg worked many years in the freight transportation industry. Starting at Consolidated Freight as a truck loader, Greg moved up to management. His work took him to Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota. He then worked for Westran in Missoula before returning to his hometown and finishing his career with Conway Trucking. Greg adored his colleagues and so many were invaluable in his love for his job. Greg met his wife, Lisa, on New Year's Eve of 1992 at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. One of the first weekends they spent together, Greg ended up in the ER after failing to clear a bonfire, and Lisa was solidified as his personal nurse going forward. It was destiny, and they were both certain they were meant to be together. They were married at the family cabin on July 5th, 1997. Their daughter, Genevieve, was born in 1998, and their son, Seth, joined the family in 2001. Greg and Genna had a special bond from day one that was undeniable. He would smile whenever Genna was around without fail. His relationship with Seth developed into a strong friendship that involved endless laughter, many life lessons/ skills passed on, and adventures in the outdoors. Both kids were the light of his life. Greg was so proud to see his children grow into young adults, and while he is no longer here, his love for them will never fade. Just before his 40th birthday, Greg received a cancer diagnosis (Nasopharyngeal) that shaped the next 16 years of his life. Greg defied all odds during his health challenges and survived many near-death experiences. He demonstrated true grit, perseverance, strength, courage, and determination throughout his life. Greg will be remembered as a true badass and someone who fought a good fight. Greg is lovingly survived by his wife Lisa, daughter, Genevieve, and son Seth, his adoring parents Frank and Arlis, father-in-law John (Kathryn), siblings Lisa (Andy), Lynda (Keith), Leslie (Dan), and Mitch. Brother-in-laws John Michael and Mike (Kathleen). Nieces and nephews include Josh, Dakota, Kelcie (Aaron), Karlie (grand-niece Lacie), Olivia "Ollie", Ian, Ethan, Jacob Gregory, Aaron, Niamh, and Conor. He was preceded in death by mother-in-law Shirley Ann Haines. In the end, Greg taught us that we can't control the cards we are dealt in this life, but we can certainly choose how we play them. So the next time it's a beautiful sunny day and the fish are biting or a bull elk is bugling or the snow is just perfect, think of Greg and smile because he certainly would. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gardner cabin on June 25th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your favorite Greg story or picture be sent to: [email protected]