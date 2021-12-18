Gregory Gill, 64

March 20, 1957 - October 18, 2021

Boulder native, Gregory Bruce Gill, was surrounded by family when he passed away at home on Oct. 18, 2021. He was born March 20, 1957 to Whalon and Katherine (Ulsher) Gill. Greg grew up in Boulder, Montana, and spent all but the last five years of his life in Boulder. At the age of fifteen, Greg opted to go to Butte Vo-Tech and become a certified mechanic. At eighteen, Greg married Debra Hand, of Georgia, and they raised two wonderful sons. Greg worked as crusher operator and supervisor at the Basin Silica Mine for a time before being hired as a Boulder Police Officer. He then became employed by the City of Boulder for another thirty years, retiring as the Boulder Public Works Director. He was a volunteer fireman for the City of Boulder for twenty five years. Debra preceded Greg in death in 2012. Greg remarried in 2017 to his second grade sweetheart, Pamela Herseim. They resided in Idaho, and on Sept 11, 2018, Greg received a double lung transplant at UCH in Denver, CO. Greg was a friend to all he met. He was always up for a visit over a beer or a cup of coffee, and was always around to lend a helping hand. Greg was a great storyteller, but one of the things he will be most remembered for is quoting all of his friends' favorite sayings whenever the occasion was right. Greg enjoyed working on cars, and he and his dad rebuilt many engines together. He also enjoyed carpentry, welding, and being out in the mountains, whether it was just for a drive in the hills or skiing, hunting, fishing, or cutting firewood. Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Debra. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Gill, sister Dawn (Bill) Fleming and their extended family, brother, James (Charisma) Gill and their extended family, son Travis (Rae Lynn) Gill and grandchildren; Brendan, Reese, Ella, and Liam, son Andy Gill, and grandson, Wesley. Our thanks to St. Luke's Hospice, Meridian, Idaho, for their kind services. Burial in the Boulder Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Boulder Volunteer Fire Dept.