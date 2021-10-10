H. Marian (Stanaway) Lohman, 96

May 22, 1925-October 2, 2021

H. Marian (Stanaway) Lohman was born in Butte, Montana the youngest child of William H. and Catherine (Sullivan) Stanaway. She died in Seattle, Washington October 2, 2021, at age 96. After graduation from Girls Central High School in Butte in 1943, she worked in the offices of the Montana Power Company. She married William E. Lohman in Butte, Montana April 19, 1945. They had been married more than 56 years when he died in 2002. Together they raised eight children. They lived in western Montana during his long career with the Anaconda Company. They retired to Oregon in 1989. She moved to a retirement community in Seattle in 2015. She enjoyed good health until a few months before her death. Preceding her in death were her daughters Marian and Catherine and her son Edward. She is survived by her sons William, David, Daniel and James and her daughter Elizabeth. No memorial is planned. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Butte, Montana.