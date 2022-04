Axelson

GODTLAND - Harold "Pete" Godtland, age 95, of Butte, passed away on January 4, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Pete's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 West Park St. in Butte. Pete will be laid to rest along with his wife, Carol, at Mount Moriah Cemetery during a private graveside service with Military Honors. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Pete.