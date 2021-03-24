Harriet Marie Mencarelli Mattern

March 21, 1950-December 15, 2020

Harriet Marie Mencarelli Mattern was born March 21, 1950 in Meaderville of Butte, Montana to Harry and Mary (Gassino) Mencarelli. Both parents of Harry and Mary were orphaned when they were kids. Harriet relocated to heaven on December 15, 2020 to be with parents and both sets of grandparents which passed before she was born. Harriet attended Franklin School and Holy Savior for grade school and then graduated from Butte High. She was one of the first Purple Bees and was awarded the bulldog her first year. She was a member of St Helena's Catholic Church in Meaderville which is now at the World Museum of Mining and Butte, Montana.

As most of you know the Mencarelli kids all grew up in Meaderville. They had the best places to ride bikes, sleigh ride, and best of all the ice rink was next door to their house.

After graduating from high school, Harriet joined Beta Sigma Phi sorority in July of 1968 and had been a member for 52 years. She had been awarded all awards that one could receive in Beta including the International Award of Distinction in 2019, which is a very difficult award to win. She also headed up over 30 City Councils for Beta in Southern California. Harriet found great joy in serving and being a part of Beta Sigma Phi for all those years. She absolutely loved doing life with all of her sorority sisters. It is what kept her going everyday even throughout her battle with cancer. Harriet left an imprint on so many lives she touched during those 52 years. The memories and friendships created from her loyalty and dedication to sorority will leave a legacy in Beta Sigma Phi for many years to come.

In August of 1971 Harriet married Wally Mattern at St Ann's Church. Out of that marriage came Melissa who was born in Hawaii, Stacy was born in St Louis, and Eric was born in San Diego. Wally had spent almost 30 years in the Navy. They moved from Bremerton, WA to Michigan, St Louis, Virginia, Hawaii, and San Diego twice and then retired there.

Harriet was preceded in death by grandparents Dominico and Paulina Mencarelli who both died within 24 hours from the flu in 1918; Grandparents Giuseppi and Francesca Gassino; Uncle Joe Gassino and numerous other family members.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children; daughter Melissa and husband Damon Whitmore; daughter Stacy and husband Justin Clark; and son Eric Mattern. She is survived by grandchildren Kyle Dye and his wife Marie, Kailey Dye, Ethan Clark, and Evan Clark; Ex-husband Wally Mattern of Las Vegas, NV.

She is also survived by sister Pauline and husband Sid deBarathy of Butte, MT; brother Harry and wife Betsy Mencarelli of Bothell, WA; their children Belinda and Bill, Barbara and Bryan, Bobbi and Ed. Nephew Jeff deBarathy of Las Vegas, NV; niece Wendy and husband Cody Bankhead, their children great nieces Brooklyn and London of Syracuse, Utah; and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Harriet will be remembered by her influence and generous spirit that will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be planned for late summer. Memorial donations can be made to any charity or any organization of your choice that is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer.