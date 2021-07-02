Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Heath Logan McCloskey
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

HEATH LOGAN MCCLOSKEY, 32

August 23, 1988-June 15, 2021

Heath Logan McCloskey passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home in Alaska. He was born in Butte, Tuesday, August 23, 1988 to Jay and Lynn McCloskey.

Heath attended local schools and enjoyed sports and outdoor activities like fishing and camping with friends and family. He graduated from Butte High School in 2007 and Montana Tech in 2012 in Metallurgical Engineering. Heath worked for the Kinross Gold Corp in Washington and Alaska for 7 years. Heath formed his own construction and property management company. He taught himself to play the guitar and found comfort in is music. Heath enjoyed doing creative construction projects at his properties. Heath enjoyed playing with his new son Kilian Logan McCloskey, who was the light of his life.

Besides Kilian, Heath is survived by his parents, Jay and Lynn McCloskey, his sister and brother-in-law, Kalli and Mike Damrow and his youngest sister, Ashten. Other survivors include his grandparents, Margret Crowley and Jerry and Shirley Miller as well as numerous cousins, nieces, aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place. A private ceremony will be held in Heath's memory. Memorials in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I'm so very sorry to hear about your beloved son Heath's death. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Colleen Sullivan
August 8, 2021
I´m so sorry Jay .
John Willard
July 9, 2021
Our heart is heavy to hear of your loss. We're praying for you and your family. May you find comfort and healing in Jesus.
Todd & Sydney Erickson
Work
July 8, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. No parent should have to lose a child. If we can do anything, please let us know.
Susan Hodges
Work
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results