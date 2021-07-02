HEATH LOGAN MCCLOSKEY, 32

August 23, 1988-June 15, 2021

Heath Logan McCloskey passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home in Alaska. He was born in Butte, Tuesday, August 23, 1988 to Jay and Lynn McCloskey.

Heath attended local schools and enjoyed sports and outdoor activities like fishing and camping with friends and family. He graduated from Butte High School in 2007 and Montana Tech in 2012 in Metallurgical Engineering. Heath worked for the Kinross Gold Corp in Washington and Alaska for 7 years. Heath formed his own construction and property management company. He taught himself to play the guitar and found comfort in is music. Heath enjoyed doing creative construction projects at his properties. Heath enjoyed playing with his new son Kilian Logan McCloskey, who was the light of his life.

Besides Kilian, Heath is survived by his parents, Jay and Lynn McCloskey, his sister and brother-in-law, Kalli and Mike Damrow and his youngest sister, Ashten. Other survivors include his grandparents, Margret Crowley and Jerry and Shirley Miller as well as numerous cousins, nieces, aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place. A private ceremony will be held in Heath's memory. Memorials in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.