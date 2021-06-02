Menu
Helen Ryan
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Helen Ryan, 71

March 10, 1950-May 26, 2021

Helen Ryan, age 71, of Terry, Montana, formerly of Butte, Montana passed away on May 26, 2021.

Helen was born in Butte, Montana on March 10, 1950 to William and Myrtle Ryan. She grew up in Butte and lived there until the late 1990s when she moved to the Glendive, Montana area, where she remained until her death. Helen's last job was taking care of people at EMI in Glendive. She loved the outdoors and did a lot of camping in her younger years. Helen will be remembered for the love she had for her family, including her four grandkids: Brittany, Nicole, Nick, and Kalli, and many nieces and nephews.

Helen is survived by a son, Raymond Kramer of Butte, MT, a daughter, Myrna Knutson of Butte, MT and brothers, Bill Ryan of Butte, MT and Jim Smith of Washington State. Helen was preceded in death by three sisters: Joanne, Wilenne, and Dorothy, and one brother: Ed.

A celebration in memory of Helen will be held by the family at a later date.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 2, 2021.
