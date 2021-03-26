Henry D. Fenton, 68

January 18, 1953 - March 22, 2021

Henry D. Fenton, 68, passed away on Monday, March 22 at St. Peter's Health in Helena due to complications from COVID 19.

Henry was born in Butte on January 18, 1953 to Henry and Irene (Jasnoch) Fenton. He attended St. Ann's grade school and graduated from Butte Central in 1971. He attended Carroll College and the University of Montana getting his bachelor's degree in business and accounting. Accounting was Henry's passion. He started his career in Bakersfield, CA and after a short time moved to Billings before settling in Helena. He earned his CPA certificate and ran his own accounting business in Helena crunching numbers for many a client. At the time of his death, he was working for Family Outreach Services.

You can take the boy out of Butte but you can't take Butte out of the boy. Henry made many visits to Butte attending the numerous festivals that took place with St. Patrick's Day being one of his favorites. He loved the trips with friends when they would attend an NFL game especially if it was to watch his beloved Green Bay Packers. Henry enjoyed watching the Helena Brewers baseball team and had just recently told his sister how he would like to visit Arizona one day and go to spring training.

Henry's hobbies included softball, golf, and reading. He had a huge passion for history, as the many, many books he collected over the years would attest. He was interested in reading biography's about almost anyone and books on the history of his hometown were among his favorites.

We are going miss Henry's simplicity and quite mannerisms. He was a great brother and uncle to his family. He was truly a fantastic human being whom we loved deeply.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim, and nieces Debbie and Dawn Fenton. He is survived by brothers and sisters-in laws David and Maureen Fenton, Brenham Texas, Bernard (Johnny) and Nancy Fenton, Marble CO., and Dianne Fenton, Green River, WY. Sister and brother-in-law Mary and Ted Spanbauer, Anaconda. Surviving nieces and nephews Diane (Steve) Richmond, Denise Woods, Dannielle (Ron) Bolan, Jim Fenton, William Fenton, Ryan (Kim) Spanbauer, Kim Spanbauer, and Emily (Terry) Jones. Also surviving are numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Services for Henry will be held on Monday, March 29th at 11:00 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, Helena with visitation starting at 10:00. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 30th at 1:00 in Mountain View Cemetery in Butte. Memorials can be made in honor of Henry to the James Lee Fenton endowment fund care of Montana Tech or donor's choice.

We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Peter's Health for the compassionate care given to Henry over the last couple of weeks. You went above and beyond and are truly heroes during these difficult times.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Henry.