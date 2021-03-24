Menu
Henry D. Fenton
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Henry D. Fenton, 68

January 18, 1953 - March 22, 2021

Henry D. Fenton, 68, passed away on Monday, March 22 at St. Peter's Health in Helena due to complications from COVID 19.

Henry was born in Butte on January 18, 1953 to Henry and Irene (Jasnoch) Fenton. He attended St. Ann's grade school and graduated from Butte Central in 1971. He attended Carroll College and the University of Montana getting his bachelor's degree in business and accounting. Accounting was Henry's passion. He started his career in Bakersfield, CA and after a short time moved to Billings before settling in Helena. He earned his CPA certificate and ran his own accounting business in Helena crunching numbers for many a client. At the time of his death, he was working for Family Outreach Services.

You can take the boy out of Butte but you can't take Butte out of the boy. Henry made many visits to Butte attending the numerous festivals that took place with St. Patrick's Day being one of his favorites. He loved the trips with friends when they would attend an NFL game especially if it was to watch his beloved Green Bay Packers. Henry enjoyed watching the Helena Brewers baseball team and had just recently told his sister how he would like to visit Arizona one day and go to spring training.

Henry's hobbies included softball, golf, and reading. He had a huge passion for history, as the many, many books he collected over the years would attest. He was interested in reading biography's about almost anyone and books on the history of his hometown were among his favorites.

We are going miss Henry's simplicity and quite mannerisms. He was a great brother and uncle to his family. He was truly a fantastic human being whom we loved deeply.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim, and nieces Debbie and Dawn Fenton. He is survived by brothers and sisters-in laws David and Maureen Fenton, Brenham Texas, Bernard (Johnny) and Nancy Fenton, Marble CO., and Dianne Fenton, Green River, WY. Sister and brother-in-law Mary and Ted Spanbauer, Anaconda. Surviving nieces and nephews Diane (Steve) Richmond, Denise Woods, Dannielle (Ron) Bolan, Jim Fenton, William Fenton, Ryan (Kim) Spanbauer, and Kim Spanbauer. Also surviving are numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Services for Henry will be held on Monday, March 29th at 11:00 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, Helena with visitation starting at 10:00. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 30th at 1:00 in Mountain View Cemetery in Butte. Memorials can be made in honor of Henry to the James Lee Fenton endowment fund care of Montana Tech or donor's choice.

We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Peter's Health for the compassionate care given to Henry over the last couple of weeks. You went above and beyond and are truly heroes during these difficult times.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Henry.


Published by The Montana Standard from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Mar
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Butte, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
A gentle person with a giant heart. I met Coach many moons ago along the banks of the Missouri River. A place where many freinds gather once a year to reconnect, share tales over ales and rejuvenate one´s batteries. Of course, one will not depart camp before enjoying a large bowl of Coach´s chili - mmgood. Will miss your calming aura, soft spoken stories and real time sports stats. I must say, I´m deeply saddened but yet feeling so lucky to have crossed paths with you Coach, a true gentleman, a keeper indeed. Know you´ve positively impacted many who will carry on your legacy in moving goodwill and decency forward. You once said, a void only remains if one forgets. You my friend will never be forgotten. Coach, I know it will be very tough to fill your shoes but try I will. Until we cross paths again, thank you and peace be with you kind man.
Kirk Conway
April 9, 2021
I worked with Henry at Family Outreach. Quiet guy, but very funny and a sweet man. I am in shock. I loved running into him at the fairgrounds at the demo derby's or anything to do with cars. Rest in Peace Henry. I will be praying for your soul.
Marla
March 30, 2021
My husband and I were clients of his accounting practice for years. We also were Brewer's Baseball fans with him. I was member of the same church and knew him as a wonderful man of honesty and faithfulness. He also has a dry sense of humor.
Jo Anne Peterson-Thun
Friend
March 29, 2021
Our condolences to the Fenton family. Henry was a great guy who we always enjoyed visiting with at reunions and visits to Butte. He was always fun and positive. May he rest in peace. Emmett & Pat
Emmett & Pat Hannifin
March 27, 2021
I met Henry a Helena Brewers game about 7 yrs.ago. We start talking a found out we both went to Butte Central. Henry 71' I 72'. Always looked forward to the games and seeing Henry. I live in Butte but would drive up for games. Last time I saw Henry was the Brewers last game as the Helena Brewers. The fans must of givens 20 minute standing ovation. The was the last time we talked. Missed the games and the company of Henry. I just came across the obituary in the Montana Standard. Miss the Brewers and Henry. He was a Butte through and through.
Jim Lochrie
March 25, 2021
Mary and I offer our sincere condolences to the Fenton family for your loss of Henry. I have many happy memories of all the good times growing up on Ottawa street with Henry and Johnny and the Madrazos and Laceys.
Rick Orizotti
March 25, 2021
Henry was a quiet man, only saw him at class reunions, in the last 50 years, and was fortunate to play a round of golf at one reunion and sit around the table and talk at another RIP Henry, was a pleasure know you, and share these short periods of time with you.
Ed Armstrong
March 24, 2021
