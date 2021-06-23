Menu
Henry Stanton "Hank" Slosson
1942 - 2021
1942
2021
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
107 Oak St
Anaconda, MT

Henry "Hank" Stanton Slosson, 79

June 20, 1942 - June 21, 2021

Henry "Hank" Stanton Slosson passed away at home on June 21, 2021. He was born in Anaconda to Ruth and Henry Slosson Sr. on June 20, 1942. He happily lived his whole life in his hometown. Hank spent the majority of his career as the deputy director of the Lighthouse Chemical Dependency Treatment Program at Galen, where he touched many lives and made many dear friends. He was beloved for his compassion and his wonderful sense of humor.

Hank married Marge Jaap in 1968. Marge brought four children into this union: Tommy, Peggy, Sandy, and Mona. They loved him and claimed him as their Dad, a role he enthusiastically embraced. He was later privileged to help raise two grandsons. On June 1, 1969, Margie Ann was born to Hank and Marge. Marge passed away in 1985.

In 1991, Hank married Marcia Steele Landes. She brought her daughter Leah Corrinne to this marriage and Hank raised and loved her as his daughter.

Hank was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Margie Ann Slosson in 1987. He was also preceded by his wife of 19 years, Marge; son Thomas Joseph Jaap; his parents Ruth and Henry Slosson, his brothers Robert and Kenneth Gillam, and his mother- and father-in-law, Betty and Gordon Steele.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marcia Slosson. He is also survived by daughters Leah (Tim) Matthews, Mona (Chuck) Fergerson, Sandy Jaap, and Peggy (Mike) Freze; also, grandchildren Doug and Vickie VandenBoom, Nick Gruss; Ashleigh, Garrity, and Dylan Fergerson; Eric, Cassandra, Jennifer, and Casey Jaap; and one grandson who is yet unborn. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Christian Vandenboom, Keeley LaHara, and Emma Turk, and numerous dear friends.

Hank poured so much love into this world and he will be dearly missed. Celebration of his life will be held on July 6, 2021, at 10:30 am with visitation beginning at 9:30, at Longfellow Finnegan Riddle funeral home in Anaconda. He would appreciate memorial donations to Camp Mak-a-Dream, P.O. Box 1450, Missoula, MT 59806-1450.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Hanks's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.


Published by The Montana Standard from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
Jul
6
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle funeral home
Anaconda, MT
Jul
6
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle funeral home
Anaconda, MT
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
2 Entries
What a special person. Hank was great to work for and l liked working at Lighthouse with him. Rest In Peace my friend.
Pat Boggess
June 28, 2021
I know Henry well since i was patient from 1955 to 1965 he was supervisor for men dorm I live in Seattle now
Joe Heller
June 23, 2021
