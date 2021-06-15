To the family of Herbie Clark. I had Herbie as a Truck Driving Instructor at the Anaconda Job Corps back in the mid to late 70´s. He was very instrumental in my life to where I am today. He and the Heavy Equipment Instructor, Clint Trotter will never be forgotten.They both were Awesome mentors. Thank You Herbie & God bless your family and friends.

Skip Verworn School June 19, 2021