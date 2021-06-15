Sponsored by Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home.
4 Entries
To the family of Herbie Clark. I had Herbie as a Truck Driving Instructor at the Anaconda Job Corps back in the mid to late 70´s. He was very instrumental in my life to where I am today. He and the Heavy Equipment Instructor, Clint Trotter will never be forgotten.They both were Awesome mentors. Thank You Herbie & God bless your family and friends.
Skip Verworn
School
June 19, 2021
Loved herb, rest in piece my friend! For the family I feel your loss! Prayers for all of you!
Jack moreni
June 16, 2021
We were neighbors in Boulder so many years ago. Good memories of the time. Prayers for the family. Rest in peace.
John
June 15, 2021
I worked with Herbie at the Anaconda Job Corps, he was a very nice man. My sympathies go out to all of his family; especially Meagan who is so special to us. God bless.