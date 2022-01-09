Irene M. Yelenich, 83

April 19, 1938 – January 4, 2022

On January 4, 2022, Irene Yelenich, age 83, passed away peacefully with nieces Julie and Trisha at her side.

Irene was born in Butte, MT on April 19, 1938 to Marge and Thomas Ryan. She was the first of nine children.

Irene graduated from Butte High School and Montana Tech. She worked at the Mountain Bell Telephone for a few years and then St. James Hospital as a Controller for several years. She loved to go camping and was an excellent cook, enjoyed crocheting and was a beautiful artist, which several of her relatives have her paintings, and most of all she loved taking care of her nieces and nephews. Irene loved all her family and would do anything for them. Irene had a very special bond with her great-great-nephew Braydin Kissell whom she just loved.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Paul Kissell, Ron Rooney and Tim Rooney; sisters Patsy Snyder and Linda Egbert; brother-in-law Lee Egbert; sister-in-law Donna Rooney and Husband Louis Yelenich.

Irene is survived by sister Jane Schummer (Robert); sister-in-law Carolyne Kissell; brothers John Rooney (Eyvonne) and Jerry Rooney; several nieces and nephews; and her very special dog Zoe.

A special thanks to her sister Jane Schummer, nieces Julie Mo and Trisha Rooney and sister-in-law Carolyne Kissell for being there for her.

At Irene's request she will be cremated and there will be no service.

