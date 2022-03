RIP Jack! My thoughts and prayers go out to your family. Jack was a great man and had a huge influence in my life. I once asked him for a personal endorsement for the military, I was expecting a paragraph. Jack being Jack, he wrote a 2 page "novel" of my character.... a Rear Admiral for the Navy (I was enlisting in the Marine Corps) at the time read it, he was so impressed he stood up from behind, "his" desk and proclaimed, "damn, we can surely use a man like you!" As he reached over the desk to shake my hand. Thank you Jack! God Speed! Lee Wäänänen

Lee Waananen February 23, 2021