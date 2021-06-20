Menu
Jack Anthony Hurst
1946 - 2021
Jack Anthony Hurst, 75

April 14, 1946-June 13, 2021

Jack Anthony Hurst, M.D. passed away surrounded by family at home in Folsom, LA. He was born on April 14, 1946 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Bernice Dupuis and Carl Hurst, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John Hurst and Jerry Hurst. He is survived by one sister, Karlene Hurst Nolan.

Jack was the loving father of two daughters who adored him, Hilary Hurst Landry (Mickey) and Calais Hurst Waring (Patrick). Jack was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Sophia Landry, Miriam "Mae Mae" Landry, Patrick Landry, and Gabriel Coulon.

Following his graduation from Lafayette High School, Jack attended ULL, formerly known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where he graduated with a degree in English Literature and Chemical engineering. He later obtained a master's degree in English literature. After working abroad for several years, he married and moved to Beirut, Lebanon to continue his education. He obtained a doctorate of neuroanatomy from the American University in Beirut, before being evacuated in 1976 by the United States Navy along with other Americans, because of the ongoing civil war. He returned to New Orleans and began medical school at Louisiana State University. Following graduation he pursued a residency in neurosurgery, serving as Chief Resident of the program at Charity Hospital. He went on the practice briefly in Fayetteville, Arkansas, returning to Lafayette, Louisiana to practice in 1987. Recently, Jack moved to Deer Lodge, Montana where he continued practicing medicine until the day he was admitted to the hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the name of Jack A. Hurst, M.D. to the LSU Foundation with a designation that the gift is for the James L. Dennis Law Clinic at the LSU Law Center. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.


To the beautiful girls of Jack Hurst, I still, remember the day we met, it was electrifying even others in the room commented. He was building his little slice of heaven at the time in Sunset, LA. We spoke a few times after he moved to Montana. It seemed he was very happy there. Jack spoke often about his love of his daughters, and how spoiled they were. How much I could relate? I had just lost my father at 90 years, after being by his side for over a decade. I knew no greater love. I am certain you feel the same. My deepest sympathy, Chris
Christine Coleman
Friend
July 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. We loved Uncle Jack. He became a very important part of our family. He will be truly missed.
Ramona Chrisman
Work
July 1, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
June 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Always thinking how to help others. It was a pleasure knowing and helping such a great man We will love you and miss you always.
Danny and Carol Dettwiller
Friend
June 16, 2021
Hilary and Calais I am so sorry for your loss. I never had a dull moment working for him lots of laughs and interesting stories.. He will surly be missed. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. All our love Steven, Lynn Hollier
Lynn Hollier
Friend
June 15, 2021
Lynn Hollier
Friend
June 15, 2021
Lynn Hollier
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results