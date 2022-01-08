To Jack's family, I'm very sorry for your loss. While I never met any of you, I did hear a lot about you from Jack when I rode home with him on the weekends while we were working at the Fort Peck Dam 30 years ago. I was an apprentice Boilermaker at the time and consider my self extremely fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with Jack. I learned a lot from him. He will truly be missed.

Dave Englund Work January 10, 2022