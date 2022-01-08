RITTER - Funeral mass for Jack Ritter will be celebrated today (Monday) at 12 noon in St. Ann Catholic Church. Friends may call at church beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published by The Montana Standard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2022.
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte.
Just recently found you and now you are gone. So many personal questions that I had for you that will never be answered. Be in heaven my friend. I will see you again. My sincere condolences to your family, Jack.
Frank C. Boroni
Friend
January 10, 2022
RIP in peace Jack
Mike Ackerschott
January 10, 2022
To Jack's family, I'm very sorry for your loss. While I never met any of you, I did hear a lot about you from Jack when I rode home with him on the weekends while we were working at the Fort Peck Dam 30 years ago. I was an apprentice Boilermaker at the time and consider my self extremely fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with Jack. I learned a lot from him. He will truly be missed.
Dave Englund
Work
January 10, 2022
Kitty Basirico
January 9, 2022
Janie,Mark, Mike, Steve and Melissa, so sorry to hear about your loss.
Steve Williams
Friend
January 8, 2022
Janie & Family,
We are so sad to hear about Jack, our hearts are broken for you. I always enjoyed hearing his stories on Facebook. I will miss them. You are in our thoughts & prayers. We love you!
Sandy Zobenica
January 8, 2022
Wayne and Wendy Rebich
January 7, 2022
we grew up together in meaderville we did a lot of crazy things they were good times iwill miss you JACK RITTER
neil sconfienza
Friend
January 6, 2022
I'm so shocked and saddened to hear about my cousin Jack's unexpected passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his wonderful family. He was a solid rock in our family and I'll miss him dearly. Jack, may you rest in peace, my friend.
Mike Bugni
Family
January 6, 2022
Rest in peace buddy, I will miss all those stories.