Jack Edward Tillman, 63

October 13, 1957 - August 26, 2021

Jack Edward Tillman passed away on August 26, 2021 following a short illness. He was born October 13, 1957, weighing in at 10lbs 10oz, to Alice Pendley and Charlie Tillman in Butte MT. He attended Montana schools and served briefly in the US Army. Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing card games. He was a talented artist, guitarist, and writer. Jack married Rita Wulff in Virginia City on April 21, 1989. They enjoyed many happy years together. Jack had a spirited personality and lived life on his own terms. Jack has now joined his parents, sister Terry Pinchock, brother John Tillman and several special friends who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Rita, daughter Tara, and his step children Becky Buseman, Cheryl Mills, Leah Green and Allen Wulff as well as his siblings Vic Tillman of Pasco, WA, Dee (Jeff) Jensen of Butte, Jim Tillman (Darcy) of Vancouver, WA, Jeanne (Tom) Britt of Indianapolis, IN and Mary (Scott) Griner of Butte and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

We love you Jack and until we meet again may you fly like an eagle.

Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life is being planned for a later date.