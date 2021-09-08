Menu
Jack Edward Tillman
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Jack Edward Tillman, 63

October 13, 1957 - August 26, 2021

Jack Edward Tillman passed away on August 26, 2021 following a short illness. He was born October 13, 1957, weighing in at 10lbs 10oz, to Alice Pendley and Charlie Tillman in Butte MT. He attended Montana schools and served briefly in the US Army. Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing card games. He was a talented artist, guitarist, and writer. Jack married Rita Wulff in Virginia City on April 21, 1989. They enjoyed many happy years together. Jack had a spirited personality and lived life on his own terms. Jack has now joined his parents, sister Terry Pinchock, brother John Tillman and several special friends who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Rita, daughter Tara, and his step children Becky Buseman, Cheryl Mills, Leah Green and Allen Wulff as well as his siblings Vic Tillman of Pasco, WA, Dee (Jeff) Jensen of Butte, Jim Tillman (Darcy) of Vancouver, WA, Jeanne (Tom) Britt of Indianapolis, IN and Mary (Scott) Griner of Butte and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

We love you Jack and until we meet again may you fly like an eagle.

Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life is being planned for a later date.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 8, 2021.
Rest in Peace. My Condolences to Rita, Jim and all Family and Friends of Jack. I'm grateful to have visited with you at the store. Thank you for always being a friend. Say Hi toy Mama. Fly high and Keep playing guitar for all of heaven to hear. God Bless.
Rexanna Fontaine
Friend
September 30, 2021
If I could have been There To Say Goodbye I Would Have. I'm Always Thinking of YOU DAD AND MY CHILDREN HAVE YOU TO WATCH AND PROTECT ALL AROUND THEM... FOR ETERNITY. THANK YOU FOR BEING AWESOME WHEN YOU TAUGHT ME HOW TO PLAY THE GUITAR. ILL BE GREATFUL FOR YOU FOREVER!
DAUGHTER TARA O'DONNELL-SCHELIN-JACKS KID
Family
September 22, 2021
Truly sorry to hear of Jack's passing.I Grew up with him. He was a really sweet guy. Deepest sympathy to his family.
Connie Underwood Woodbury
September 18, 2021
Rita I'm so sorry to hear about jack he was like a brother he was a brother to me I still can't believe it we lost a good man I will miss him rest in peace ,ARGS gozzle love you bro till we meet again
Dale chelini
Friend
September 14, 2021
Rita, so sorry to hear about Jacks passing. God bless you and the family. Love and prayers, Marj Lunn and Doug Paige.
Marjorie Lunn
Friend
September 8, 2021
