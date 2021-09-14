I am so sorry for your loss. Jackie was a good friend of mine and her and I work together for 3 years in a group home called new directions. I will truly miss her because she was a beautiful person inside and out. She was the go-to person to talk to about anything. I am truly going to miss her but someday I will see her again. God Bless you Jaci and you go be a butterfly and join J'da in heaven. Always in my heart.

Ginny Dougan September 17, 2021