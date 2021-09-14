Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline "Jackie" Brosseau
FUNERAL HOME
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
107 Oak St
Anaconda, MT

LONGFELLOW

Brosseau - Jacqueline: "Jackie" Brosseau, 51, of Anaconda, MT, died Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Community Hospital of Anaconda. Services are pending.



Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. Jackie was a good friend of mine and her and I work together for 3 years in a group home called new directions. I will truly miss her because she was a beautiful person inside and out. She was the go-to person to talk to about anything. I am truly going to miss her but someday I will see her again. God Bless you Jaci and you go be a butterfly and join J'da in heaven. Always in my heart.
Ginny Dougan
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results