Jacqueline "Jill" Ronco Clay, 67

December 23, 1953-September 4, 2021

Jill Ronco Clay passed from this life Sept 4,2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born Dec 23, 1953, to James Ronco and Helen Elich Ronco. Growing up on the east side she attended Grant school and went on to graduate from Butte High. In 1972 she married Mike Clay, they had one son, James. They lived many years in Colstrip, MT. then in 1988 the family moved to Haiti as part of the Baptist Haiti Mission. In Haiti Jill served as a Physicians Assistant delivering babies and attending to the many healthcare needs of the Haitian people. After returning to the states in 1990, Jill attended college, earning her RN degree in 1993. Jill worked as a RN in western Missouri until she retired. Jill loved the Lord. She also never forgot Butte and visited often. She will be missed by family and friends.

Jill is survived by her son James (Tina) Clay, her grandchildren, Montana, Grace, and Noah Clay, and her joy, great grand daughter, Brynlee. She is also survived by her mother, Helen Elich Ronco, brother, Jim (Faye) Ronco,and sister Jeri(Jake) Hart.

Jill was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Clay and her father, James Ronco.