Jacqueline Ronco "Jill" Clay

Jacqueline "Jill" Ronco Clay, 67

December 23, 1953-September 4, 2021

Jill Ronco Clay passed from this life Sept 4,2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born Dec 23, 1953, to James Ronco and Helen Elich Ronco. Growing up on the east side she attended Grant school and went on to graduate from Butte High. In 1972 she married Mike Clay, they had one son, James. They lived many years in Colstrip, MT. then in 1988 the family moved to Haiti as part of the Baptist Haiti Mission. In Haiti Jill served as a Physicians Assistant delivering babies and attending to the many healthcare needs of the Haitian people. After returning to the states in 1990, Jill attended college, earning her RN degree in 1993. Jill worked as a RN in western Missouri until she retired. Jill loved the Lord. She also never forgot Butte and visited often. She will be missed by family and friends.

Jill is survived by her son James (Tina) Clay, her grandchildren, Montana, Grace, and Noah Clay, and her joy, great grand daughter, Brynlee. She is also survived by her mother, Helen Elich Ronco, brother, Jim (Faye) Ronco,and sister Jeri(Jake) Hart.

Jill was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Clay and her father, James Ronco.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy in the loss of your daughter Jill. She truly was a wonderful humanitarian woman . Sending love and prayers .
Nita Parks
September 17, 2021
Jill´s family we are so sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Brenda & Russ Dotson
September 16, 2021
I fondly remember Jill and it brings back wonderful childhood memories of the East Side and going to the Appleman store (Colorado Cash) with the kids in the neighbor. Jill will be remembered in my prayers. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family. God Bless.
Debbie Kougioulis Alt
September 15, 2021
Heartfelt sorrow for the loss of Jill. She was a great person and friend. Lots of memories! Hopefully her child friends can get together or keep in touch to keep her memories alive. alive. She will be so missed!
Patty Mae Walsh Niemi
September 15, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. You are all fondly remember by our family. Jill was truly my best friend growing up.
Deb Appelman
September 14, 2021
It could be 80 deg. out and she would still ask to have a camp fire built. Loved you Jill
Roy Clay
Family
September 14, 2021
So sorry about Jill,it brought back a lot of good memories when we were kids! I hope you´re all doing okay! She was such a nice person! Prayers and Blessings! Take Care!
Mary Costello
September 14, 2021
