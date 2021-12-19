James Blaskovich, Sr, 86

May 26, 1935 - December 7, 2021

James Edmond Blaskovich, Sr passed away on December 7, 2021 in Great Falls, MT at the age of 86. It is hard to sum up the life of a man who meant so much to so many. Jim, as he was known to his friends and family, was born in Butte, MT to Lewis and Mabel Blaskovich. He had three siblings, Lewis Blaskovich, Jr, Betty Garwood, and Gayle Vires. He attended Butte High School where he was a star athlete and a member of the Silver Bees. Jim joined the Air Force and it was there he met the love of his life, Linda Blaskovich. They were married 60 years. Together they had three children, James Blaskovich, Jr of Scottsdale, AZ, Jon Blaskovich of Seattle, WA and daughter Jodi Odell of Denver, CO. Jim lived a life focused and on his family, always putting everyone before himself. He was adored by his grandchildren, Jackson, Kiki, Taylor, Elyse, Alex, Nik, Sarah and Samantha and his many nieces and nephews. Jim was an avid sports fan loving both participating and watching his favorite teams. And if you knew Jim you knew his second love, chocolate, was never far away. He truly had a kind soul and always ready with his funny humor and silly jokes to make you laugh. He will be loved always and greatly missed.