James D. Leary, 79

November 26, 1941 - October 7, 2021

On October 7, 2021 James D. Leary (Jim) was called home. He was born in Butte on November 26, 1941 to Michael and Catherine (Reilly) Leary and raised in the Dublin Gulch. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Boys' Central in 1959. He met Sharon Lemelin in March 1959 and were married on June 6, 1964 at St. Johns The Evangelist Church. They were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren with another expected in November. His family was his treasure.

Jim was a hard worker, starting at a young age working for Safeway as a box-boy, then as a meat cutter, which he did for many years before going to work at the Anaconda Company as a boilermaker. He later went to work at the Anaconda Smelter until its closing in 1982. He then worked for Pittsburgh Glass and Eddy's Bakery before going to work for Montana Resources.

He loved being involved with sports. He coached baseball for many years with the Mile High Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He also enjoyed handball and bowling and playing his poker machines. He was always ready to step in and help friends, family and neighbors with anything he could.

He was so proud of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. His greatest enjoyment was watching them participate in whatever event it was and devoutly followed them wherever it took him.

He was a man of deep faith and attended mass daily. He was proud to be a part of contributing to the book "Butte's Irish Heart", which meant a lot to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Catherine Leary, his mother and father in law Gene and Lorraine Lemelin. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon, children Cathy (Jim) Sestrich, Jim (Sheri) Leary, Julie Nadeau, and Dan (Carrie) Leary. Grandchildren, Eric (Whitney) Wixsten, Sean Wixsten, Danee (Justin) Harcharik, Tyler (Cassidy) Leary, Baylee Leary, Dylan Sestrich, Luke Nadeau, Kenley and Kamber Leary. Great grandchildren; Ella and Wyatt Wixsten, Weston Leary and another due in November. Brother and sister-in-law; Mick and Beverly Leary, sister Mary Jo Leary, cousins, Jack Henry and Jeanne (Dennis) Shaw, sisters-and brothers-in-law Cheryl (Bill) Grant, Gene (Susan) Lemelin and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at St. James Healthcare for the exceptional care he received during his time there and for the kindness extended to his family during this difficult time.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Ann's Parish, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.