James D. Leary
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

James D. Leary, 79

November 26, 1941 - October 7, 2021

On October 7, 2021 James D. Leary (Jim) was called home. He was born in Butte on November 26, 1941 to Michael and Catherine (Reilly) Leary and raised in the Dublin Gulch. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Boys' Central in 1959. He met Sharon Lemelin in March 1959 and were married on June 6, 1964 at St. Johns The Evangelist Church. They were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren with another expected in November. His family was his treasure.

Jim was a hard worker, starting at a young age working for Safeway as a box-boy, then as a meat cutter, which he did for many years before going to work at the Anaconda Company as a boilermaker. He later went to work at the Anaconda Smelter until its closing in 1982. He then worked for Pittsburgh Glass and Eddy's Bakery before going to work for Montana Resources.

He loved being involved with sports. He coached baseball for many years with the Mile High Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He also enjoyed handball and bowling and playing his poker machines. He was always ready to step in and help friends, family and neighbors with anything he could.

He was so proud of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. His greatest enjoyment was watching them participate in whatever event it was and devoutly followed them wherever it took him.

He was a man of deep faith and attended mass daily. He was proud to be a part of contributing to the book "Butte's Irish Heart", which meant a lot to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Catherine Leary, his mother and father in law Gene and Lorraine Lemelin. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon, children Cathy (Jim) Sestrich, Jim (Sheri) Leary, Julie Nadeau, and Dan (Carrie) Leary. Grandchildren, Eric (Whitney) Wixsten, Sean Wixsten, Danee (Justin) Harcharik, Tyler (Cassidy) Leary, Baylee Leary, Dylan Sestrich, Luke Nadeau, Kenley and Kamber Leary. Great grandchildren; Ella and Wyatt Wixsten, Weston Leary and another due in November. Brother and sister-in-law; Mick and Beverly Leary, sister Mary Jo Leary, cousins, Jack Henry and Jeanne (Dennis) Shaw, sisters-and brothers-in-law Cheryl (Bill) Grant, Gene (Susan) Lemelin and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at St. James Healthcare for the exceptional care he received during his time there and for the kindness extended to his family during this difficult time.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Ann's Parish, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.


Published by The Montana Standard on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Ann’s Parish
MT
Oct
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Ann’s Parish
MT
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were sorry to hear about Jim! We will remember you in our prayers.
Connie Scheitlin Griffin
Family
October 13, 2021
i am so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Jim was certainly one of Buttes sports icons. Hardly did a sporting event happen that he wasn't their to support his own family and all of Buttes youth. Jim is gone but wont be forgotten. Jim may you RIP Mick Delaney
Mick Delaney
October 12, 2021
Sharon ,Julie, Danny,and family .So sorry to hear about the loss of Jim he was a great person and ill never forget how proud he was watching Julie and Danny compete in high school athletics.Ill always remember the huge smiles and pride he had in his family.
Tom Pomroy
October 11, 2021
Sharon & family, We are so sad to hear of Jim´s passing. Sending thoughts and prayers to the whole family!
John & Mary Pahut
Friend
October 11, 2021
Rest in peace Jim, sympathy to the family
Bryan Seidita
Friend
October 10, 2021
Condolences to the whole family he was a great man I´m glad I knew him
Dave Garcia
October 10, 2021
Jim, Julie and family, I'm sorry for the loss of your dad. Sending prayers for you during this difficult time
Cheryl Kelly Fitzpatrick
Family
October 10, 2021
Sean & Corry
October 10, 2021
Sharon and family, Bob and I are heartbroken. Jim was such a good person, and I loved him dearly. May God bring peace to all of you. My love to you always.
JoAnn McGrath
October 10, 2021
Cathy, Jim , Tyler , Cassidy, and family...we are so sorry for the loss of your Patriarch. He sounds like a wonderful man. Cathy, I´m so sorry when I seen you yesterday ...I did not know. Please accept our condolences . Skip Diane and family.
Skip and Diane Snyder
Other
October 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. We hold on to the great memories of Jim. May God wrap his comforting arms around the family as Jim is laid to rest. Til we meet again Jim RIP
Randy and Janet Johnson
Family
October 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Great guy. I have many fond memories.
Mark Moodry
October 10, 2021
What a loss for each of you...we are sorry and send our love and prayers. God bless us all.
Joanne and Jim Cortese
October 10, 2021
