James Stewart Osborne
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

James Stewart Osborne, 73

May 2, 1948 - December 28, 2021

Mr. James Stewart Osborne passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021 at his home in Butte. He was born in Butte, Sunday, May 2, 1948 to Charles "Chuck" and Maise (Peterson) Osborne. James attended local schools, graduated from Butte High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree in Education from Western Montana College in Dillon.

Jim's working career started as a young man and he always took pride in having a job. From tying flies for Fran Johnson himself @ 10 cents per fly, his favorite pattern being the Royal Wulff, to servicing cars at Footy's Gas Station, Jim was a true working man. While in college, he began working for Western and eventually Delta Airlines. He gave a good deal of his working years to the airlines and ended his career there after 29 years. Jim always wanted to be a teacher and thus, kept his teaching certificate current through the years while working at the airlines. After Delta Airlines ceased operations in Butte, Jim transferred to Phoenix, AZ to finish his career with them. Jim was then able to begin the career he had wanted and began teaching English and Industrial Arts at East Middle School and then Butte High School. He spent the next 17 years teaching until his full retirement in June of 2015.

In his early years, Jim liked his cars fast and took pride in building his own motors. As he would say "They weren't exactly pretty on the outside, but pretty under the hood." Jim was the definition of an old-school fly fisherman. He was a purist and was proud to teach his two boys, Dave and Luke, the ways of the Big Hole River.

He and Sandy (Collins) Blaskovich were married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in April of 1999 and together they made their home in Butte. Jim was a generous man, and always led by example. He always taught his boys to "do the right thing." Whenever in doubt, his boys would ask themselves "What Would Jimmer Do?"

During his later stages in life, Jim took pride in being the best grandpa to his grandson Mavrik and his granddaughters Finley and Brynn. He always made time for his grandkids, the days weren't long enough, and the smile they brought to Papa Jim was as good as it gets.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Osborne, Son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Katie Blaskovich and granddaughter Brynn, Son, Luke Blaskovich and grandson Mavrik and granddaughter Finley all of Butte. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Maureen Osborne and Charlie and Corinne Osborne also of Butte, brothers-in-law Frank Becky of Denver, Ron Collins of Butte and sister-in-law, Lynne Navarro of Butte. He is preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Maise Osborne and a sister, Patty Osborne.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Friday morning, January 7th at 10 o'clock in Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with Pastor Sarah Schilcher officiating. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com. Please consider wearing a mask at the services.


Published by The Montana Standard from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry about the loss of Jim, he was a good guy. Sympathy to the entire family!
Bryan Seidita
Friend
January 14, 2022
I appreciated Jim and all the things he did for Charlie and me when we were young. Thank you Jim
Milton Popovich
Family
January 7, 2022
Ron and I are sincerely sorry for the loss of Jim. Always enjoyed our talks with him. Cherish his memory. Prayers to you all. Ron and Joyce Kuecks
Joyce Kuecks
Work
January 5, 2022
So sorry to read here in Yuma about Jim´s passing. What a great guy & teacher, may he Rest In Peace.
John Connole
January 5, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chad Martin
Family
January 4, 2022
Sandy, I am so sorry for your loss. Jim was a great guy and always a pleasure to be around. Numerous days hanging out with Dave and Luke, to be so blessed to also get to know Jim and yourself. He will be missed, our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your great family. Sending our Love, from the Gavigan family.
Sean Gavigan
January 4, 2022
Jim was one of my very best of friends since grade school. We graduated together. Jim taught me to tie flies. We tied together many times and both of us made some money tying sometimes together. My first fishing trip when my Dad let me use the truck was with Jim to Beefstraght creek near German gulch. I´ll never forget that trip. We caught a nice meal of fish and brought home a grouse that flew up and scared me. I swung my flyrod at it and broke its wing. Jim was always one of the nicest and gentle spirited friend. I just wish we could have spent more time together. I´m sure he has blessed many people.
Larry Cragwick
Friend
January 4, 2022
Debbie and I are sorry for your loss. It has been years but I always enjoyed Jim. We are thinking of you all at this time.
Ron Richards
January 4, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Our heartfelt sympathy Sandy and to all your family.
Diane & Charlie Delaney
January 4, 2022
Sandy , Dave and Luke we are so sadden by the passing of Jim. He was a very kind , caring man. And we will cherish the times we got o be around him. Know we are thinking of you all in our hearts and prayers. God Bless, Mike and Connie Dotson
Connie and Mike Dotson
December 31, 2021
We are thinking of all of you.
Deb and Bern Dennehy
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results