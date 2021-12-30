James Stewart Osborne, 73

May 2, 1948 - December 28, 2021

Mr. James Stewart Osborne passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021 at his home in Butte. He was born in Butte, Sunday, May 2, 1948 to Charles "Chuck" and Maise (Peterson) Osborne. James attended local schools, graduated from Butte High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree in Education from Western Montana College in Dillon.

Jim's working career started as a young man and he always took pride in having a job. From tying flies for Fran Johnson himself @ 10 cents per fly, his favorite pattern being the Royal Wulff, to servicing cars at Footy's Gas Station, Jim was a true working man. While in college, he began working for Western and eventually Delta Airlines. He gave a good deal of his working years to the airlines and ended his career there after 29 years. Jim always wanted to be a teacher and thus, kept his teaching certificate current through the years while working at the airlines. After Delta Airlines ceased operations in Butte, Jim transferred to Phoenix, AZ to finish his career with them. Jim was then able to begin the career he had wanted and began teaching English and Industrial Arts at East Middle School and then Butte High School. He spent the next 17 years teaching until his full retirement in June of 2015.

In his early years, Jim liked his cars fast and took pride in building his own motors. As he would say "They weren't exactly pretty on the outside, but pretty under the hood." Jim was the definition of an old-school fly fisherman. He was a purist and was proud to teach his two boys, Dave and Luke, the ways of the Big Hole River.

He and Sandy (Collins) Blaskovich were married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in April of 1999 and together they made their home in Butte. Jim was a generous man, and always led by example. He always taught his boys to "do the right thing." Whenever in doubt, his boys would ask themselves "What Would Jimmer Do?"

During his later stages in life, Jim took pride in being the best grandpa to his grandson Mavrik and his granddaughters Finley and Brynn. He always made time for his grandkids, the days weren't long enough, and the smile they brought to Papa Jim was as good as it gets.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Osborne, Son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Katie Blaskovich and granddaughter Brynn, Son, Luke Blaskovich and grandson Mavrik and granddaughter Finley all of Butte. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Maureen Osborne and Charlie and Corinne Osborne also of Butte, brothers-in-law Frank Becky of Denver, Ron Collins of Butte and sister-in-law, Lynne Navarro of Butte. He is preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Maise Osborne and a sister, Patty Osborne.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Friday morning, January 7th at 10 o'clock in Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with Pastor Sarah Schilcher officiating. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com. Please consider wearing a mask at the services.