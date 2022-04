Jim was one of my very best of friends since grade school. We graduated together. Jim taught me to tie flies. We tied together many times and both of us made some money tying sometimes together. My first fishing trip when my Dad let me use the truck was with Jim to Beefstraght creek near German gulch. I´ll never forget that trip. We caught a nice meal of fish and brought home a grouse that flew up and scared me. I swung my flyrod at it and broke its wing. Jim was always one of the nicest and gentle spirited friend. I just wish we could have spent more time together. I´m sure he has blessed many people.

Larry Cragwick Friend January 4, 2022