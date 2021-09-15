James Charles Sitton, 81

June 11, 1940-September 11, 2021

James Charles Sitton of Butte, MT passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born June 11, 1940 in Butte to Frank and Lorraine (Hanrahan) Sitton. Jim attended school in Butte, MT. Following school, Jim joined the Navy in 1959 and was enlisted through 1961. While in the Navy, Jim was a boilerman on the USS Coral Sea. Following the Navy, Jim spent several years in the Naval Reserves.

Following his military service, Jim was employed as a truck driver and switch tender for Northern Pacific Railway. He was later employed as a Butte-Silverbow Fireman. He retired as a maintenance engineer at the Butte Vo-tech.

Jim married Sonja (Mernin) Sitton on January 15, 1964. They were blessed with three children - Susan, Shaun and Hank.

Jim was a friend to many and a fixture at all his grandchildren's activities. He will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Bob Carroll of Great Falls; son and daughter-in-law Shaun and Lisa Sitton of Butte; son and daughter-in-law Hank and Jera Sitton of Twin Bridges; grandchildren Lily Carroll, Ryan & Madelyn Sitton, Spencer & Everett Sitton; great -grandchildren Robert Carroll and Paxtyn Sitton; brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Debbie) Sitton of Cheyenne, WY; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Carol and Jim Knoll of Brighton, CO.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sonja Sitton, and brother Neil Sitton.

A gravesite service will be held Monday, September 20th at 11am at Sunset Memorial Cemetery with a reception to follow.

Special thanks to the Veteran's Administration for their support and care, as well as to Lisa Sitton for the care she provided to Jim during his illness. Memorials are suggested to the Butte VFW.