James Charles Sitton
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

James Charles Sitton, 81

June 11, 1940-September 11, 2021

James Charles Sitton of Butte, MT passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born June 11, 1940 in Butte to Frank and Lorraine (Hanrahan) Sitton. Jim attended school in Butte, MT. Following school, Jim joined the Navy in 1959 and was enlisted through 1961. While in the Navy, Jim was a boilerman on the USS Coral Sea. Following the Navy, Jim spent several years in the Naval Reserves.

Following his military service, Jim was employed as a truck driver and switch tender for Northern Pacific Railway. He was later employed as a Butte-Silverbow Fireman. He retired as a maintenance engineer at the Butte Vo-tech.

Jim married Sonja (Mernin) Sitton on January 15, 1964. They were blessed with three children - Susan, Shaun and Hank.

Jim was a friend to many and a fixture at all his grandchildren's activities. He will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Bob Carroll of Great Falls; son and daughter-in-law Shaun and Lisa Sitton of Butte; son and daughter-in-law Hank and Jera Sitton of Twin Bridges; grandchildren Lily Carroll, Ryan & Madelyn Sitton, Spencer & Everett Sitton; great -grandchildren Robert Carroll and Paxtyn Sitton; brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Debbie) Sitton of Cheyenne, WY; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Carol and Jim Knoll of Brighton, CO.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sonja Sitton, and brother Neil Sitton.

A gravesite service will be held Monday, September 20th at 11am at Sunset Memorial Cemetery with a reception to follow.

Special thanks to the Veteran's Administration for their support and care, as well as to Lisa Sitton for the care she provided to Jim during his illness. Memorials are suggested to the Butte VFW.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Cemetery
MT
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
Debbie and Mike Sitton
September 17, 2021
Shaun and Hank, Kim and I are so sorry to hear the news of your dads passing! He was such a great man! We will always remember how good he was to us over the years! When we had problems with our boiler, he would drop what he was doing and come over and fix it so my family would not be with out heat! We are sending good thoughts and prayers your way!
Jim and Kim Salmonsen
Friend
September 15, 2021
That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much, who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children, who has filled his niche and accomplished his tasks, who leaves the world better than he found it, who has never lacked appreciation of earths beauty or failed to express it, who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had.
Author Unknown
RIP Brother Jim
Love Always, Mike
Micheal Sitton
Family
September 15, 2021
Jim you will be missed. Thankful for your friendship through all the years. Always great to see you at the Bank. Memory Eternal.
Denise Horne
September 15, 2021
Thinking of you all during this time! Love, Trin
Trinity Weekes
Family
September 14, 2021
