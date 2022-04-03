Menu
James and Margie "Jim" Thompson

Axelson

THOMPSON – James "Jim"" Thompson, age 82, and Margie Thompson, age 80, both of Butte, passed away on March 1, 2022, and August 17, 2021, respectively. A Celebration of their Lives will be held on their 56th wedding anniversary, Saturday, April 9, 2022, beginning at 4pm, at the Front Street Station, 800 East Front Street in Butte. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Jim and Margie are suggested to one of the following foundations: Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 East 2nd St., Butte, MT 59701; The Butte Silver Bow Community Foundation, PO Box 430, Butte, MT 59703; The Don Morris Memorial Scholarship Fund at MSU; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Jim and Margie.


Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 3, 2022.
