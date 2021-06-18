Janet Morris, 64

October 27, 1956 - June 11, 2021

Janet Marie Morris passed away at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Butte, Montana on October 27, 1956, to Ed and Nancy (Murphy) Morris. She attended St. Mary's and Immaculate Conception grade schools and graduated from Butte Central High School. She continued her education at Montana Tech and then graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in business. Jan took her talents to Portland where she went to work in the fledgling high technology industry. In 1987 she met her soulmate Bill Westmoreland and formed a bond that endured her lifetime. She blossomed with Bill with whom she shared a love of travel, music and entertaining. Jan's hard work and business savvy allowed her to retire early. She dedicated her life to her family and to helping those less fortunate. In 2001 Jan's talent for finance lead her to volunteer at the Portland Assistance League where she helped convert the consignment shop from manual to computerized sales, train volunteers and was the "backbone of the Treasurer's Office." Her life interests were wide and varied from climbing Mt. Hood, scuba diving, skiing, snorkeling, and participating for many years in the Hood-to-Coast run. Jan's home showcased her many talents; she was a quilter, painter, and gardener. Those close to Jan were fortunate to be recipients of her generous nature and quick wit. She had a gift of seeing the uniqueness of each person and being a loyal and loving support to her family. Jan was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Nancy Morris. She is survived by her loving companion Bill Westmoreland and siblings Mitzi (Mike) Suek, Bob (Karen) Morris, Connie Morris, Gary (Sharey) Morris. Surviving nieces and nephews are Jaclyn (Chad) Bloor, Rick Suek, Malissa Suek, Tony (Amanda) Suek, Matt Morris, Ben Morris, Amanda (Ricky) Hedstrom, Dan (Allison) Morris, Sean Morris, and several grand nephews. Services will be held in Butte; details are pending. The family asks that any memorials been sent to the charity of your choice.