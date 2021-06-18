Menu
The Montana Standard
Janet Morris
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Janet Morris, 64

October 27, 1956 - June 11, 2021

Janet Marie Morris passed away at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Butte, Montana on October 27, 1956, to Ed and Nancy (Murphy) Morris. She attended St. Mary's and Immaculate Conception grade schools and graduated from Butte Central High School. She continued her education at Montana Tech and then graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in business. Jan took her talents to Portland where she went to work in the fledgling high technology industry. In 1987 she met her soulmate Bill Westmoreland and formed a bond that endured her lifetime. She blossomed with Bill with whom she shared a love of travel, music and entertaining. Jan's hard work and business savvy allowed her to retire early. She dedicated her life to her family and to helping those less fortunate. In 2001 Jan's talent for finance lead her to volunteer at the Portland Assistance League where she helped convert the consignment shop from manual to computerized sales, train volunteers and was the "backbone of the Treasurer's Office." Her life interests were wide and varied from climbing Mt. Hood, scuba diving, skiing, snorkeling, and participating for many years in the Hood-to-Coast run. Jan's home showcased her many talents; she was a quilter, painter, and gardener. Those close to Jan were fortunate to be recipients of her generous nature and quick wit. She had a gift of seeing the uniqueness of each person and being a loyal and loving support to her family. Jan was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Nancy Morris. She is survived by her loving companion Bill Westmoreland and siblings Mitzi (Mike) Suek, Bob (Karen) Morris, Connie Morris, Gary (Sharey) Morris. Surviving nieces and nephews are Jaclyn (Chad) Bloor, Rick Suek, Malissa Suek, Tony (Amanda) Suek, Matt Morris, Ben Morris, Amanda (Ricky) Hedstrom, Dan (Allison) Morris, Sean Morris, and several grand nephews. Services will be held in Butte; details are pending. The family asks that any memorials been sent to the charity of your choice.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Jan will be sorely missed. She contributed so much talent and time to the Assistance League and always with a big smile!
Ruth Mehra
Other
July 10, 2021
We treasure the memories of the times we spent together!
Bob and Margaret Asiello
Friend
June 20, 2021
I have many childhood memories with Janet. What a wonderful neighborhood we grew up in. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Bill and all of Janet's family.
Patty Dunn
June 20, 2021
Janet was a special friend. I´ll truly miss her. I had the opportunity to have dinner with her and Bill in Portland quite often due to my work. She was one in a million and I´ll miss her wit and vivacious smile. You´re all in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim & Jackie Maunder
Friend
June 19, 2021
Jan was a gift to Assistance League since 2001. Her talent with numbers help our organization in the treasures office for years. You could find her there giving advice in her calm and friendly manner. She will truly be missed.
Joanie Barclay
Friend
June 18, 2021
