Jason Michael "Gus" "Boo" Gustafson

October 2, 1974-February 19, 2021

Jason Michael "Gus" "Boo" Gustafson, age 46, of Butte, Montana, took his 1st Harley ride in Heaven on February 19, 2021.

A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held at 5pm on March 5, 2021, at the McQueen Athletic Club.

