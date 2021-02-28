Menu
Jason Michael "Boo" "Gus" Gustafson
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Jason Michael "Gus" "Boo" Gustafson

October 2, 1974-February 19, 2021

Jason Michael "Gus" "Boo" Gustafson, age 46, of Butte, Montana, took his 1st Harley ride in Heaven on February 19, 2021.

A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held at 5pm on March 5, 2021, at the McQueen Athletic Club.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com for the full obituary and to offer a condolence or share a memory of Jason.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Jason and his family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
McQueen Athletic Club.
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
So sorry for your loss Sandy & John. Sending you both a hug.
Patti Hepola
March 1, 2021
